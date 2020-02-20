AstraZeneca India launches Qtern tablets for treatment of type 2 diabetes

Drug firm AstraZeneca India on Thursday said it has launched Qtern tablets, used for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, in the country. Qtern tablets can be given at any time in the day with or without food, AstraZeneca India said in a statement.

The Qtern (Dapagliflozin 10mg + Saxagliptin 5mg film coated tablets) is indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycaemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus, it added. "Qtern combines two anti-hyperglycaemic agents with complementary mechanisms of action in a convenient dosing option of once-daily tablet," AstraZeneca India, Medical Affairs and Regulatory Vice President Anil Kukreja said.

Type-2 diabetes is a complex disease and two out of three patients remain inadequately controlled on their current glucose-lowering regimen, he added. "Qtern, will provide an additional oral medicine option to improve blood sugar levels with significantly low risk of hypoglycaemia," Kukreja said.

Shares of AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd closed at Rs 2,802.20 per scrip on BSE, down 1.62 per cent from their previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.