Lebanon banking assn urges quick solution to Eurobonds maturity issue -statement

Lebanon's banking association urged President Michel Aoun on Thursday to find a quick resolution of uncertainties over the country's fast-approaching Eurobond maturities, saying falling bond prices were creating losses and piling pressure on banks.

In a statement, the association asked Aoun to approach the Eurobond issue in a "technical way far from politics". Lebanon has a $1.2 billion Eurobond due on March 9.

