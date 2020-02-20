Left Menu
AEPC identifies top-10 products to enhance apparel exports

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 19:49 IST
  • Created: 20-02-2020 19:49 IST
Ten textile products, including jerseys and pullovers, have huge export potential in markets including the US, Japan and South Korea, AEPC said on Thursday. Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) Chairman A Sakthivel said that of the USD 2.4-billion apparel market vacated by China in the US, India has captured a mere USD 237 million.

He said the council has identified top-10 Chinese apparel exports to the European Union, Japan and South Korea, and in those items, India has the potential to make a mark. "We will share this information with our members in an extensive outreach so that they can take advantage of the emerging scenario," he said in a statement.

The statement added that the top-10 Chinese products exported to US where India also has a presence are jerseys, pullovers, cardigans, waistcoats made of cotton/ man-made fibres (MMF), trousers, shorts made of cotton/ synthetic fibres, hosiery, T-shirts, singlet and tracksuits. Sudhir Sekhri, chairman of export promotion committee, AEPC, also said that while there are huge emerging opportunities, there is a need for introspection as to what needs to be done.

Sakthivel sought the government's support in engaging the Indian missions to promote the shipments. "While there is no problem with the US market, we will need the support of the textile and commerce ministries to gain access to some of the countries. In the US, the deciding factors will be sheer competitiveness and appetite of the Indian players, while in the UK and the EU, early FTAs (free-trade agreements) will help," Sakthivel said.

He added that the removal of anti-dumping duty on PTA (purified terephthalic acid) will promote the growth of man-made fibre companies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

