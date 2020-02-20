Adani Enterprises arm incorporates 2 subsidiaries

Adani Enterprises on Thursday said its wholly-owned arm, Adani Defence Systems and Technologies, has incorporated two subsidiaries. The two new entities, Agneya Systems Private Limited and Carroballista Systems Private Limited, are yet to commence business operations. Both the entities have an authorised share capital of Rs one lakh each, it said.

Agneya Systems has been incorporated to undertake and carry on the business of manufacturing, repairing , inventing and dealing etc in sale of missiles, bombs, rockets, ammunition etc and other associated equipment, the company said. About Carroballista Systems, it said apart from manufacturing it has been incorporated for import, export and sale etc of Air Defence Guns, Artillery Guns 8-Howitzers. Machine Guns, Anti-Tank Weapons etc.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

