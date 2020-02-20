Left Menu
BSE equity derivatives turnover touches record high of Rs 5,251 crore

  Updated: 20-02-2020 20:58 IST
The S&P BSE Sensex futures and options touched a record turnover of Rs 5,251 crore on Thursday, BSE said in statement. The previous high of Rs 4050 crore was recorded on February 10.

"We are happy to have achieved a small but significant milestone. It is the consistent support and active participation from the members, which has led to increase in turnover on BSE. I hope that members will continue to support BSE and use its superior technology.” said Sameer Patil, Chief Business Officer at BSE. * * * * * *

Marico expands partnership with FSSAI for 'Eat Right' program in Gujarat * Home grown FMCG major Marico Ltd on Thursday announced expansion of its partnership with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to promote healthy and safe food practices across India in Gujarat.

Marico in association with FSSAI and Food and Drugs Control Administration (FDA) Gujarat aims to expand its 'Eat Right' program with to foster hygienic and safe food habits in the state. Marico has supported FSSAI‘s "Eat Right" program since its inception and in the last one year alone, reached out to 200 schools benefitting more than 80,000 children across India.

***** Wonderchef enters UAE market

* Premium cookware Wonderchef, promoted by celebrity Chef Sanjeev Kapoor and entrepreneur Ravi Saxena, has expanded its business to the UAE. The company has plans to reach to more than 100 departmental stores within a year in the UAE market.

Wonderchef co-founder and Managing Director Ravi Saxena said that with a range of 700 products, the company will cater to the needs of every kitchen.

