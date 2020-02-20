Ansal Properties' CEO Yogesh Gauba resigns

Realty firm Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd on Thursday said that its CEO & whole time director Yogesh Gauba has resigned with immediate effect due to health reasons.

In a regulatory filing, the company informed that "Yogesh Gauba, CEO & Whole Time Director of the company vide his letter dated the February 20, 2020, has resigned from the position of CEO & Whole Time Director of the Company with immediate effect due to his health reasons and other commitments." PTI MJH MR

MR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.