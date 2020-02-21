Left Menu
Stock market closed on account of Mahashivratri

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India remained closed on Friday on account of Mahashivaratri, the Hindu festival celebrated annually in honour of Lord Shiva.

The volatility is likely to continue globally on account of coronavirus. Image Credit: ANI

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India remained closed on Friday on account of Mahashivaratri, the Hindu festival celebrated annually in honour of Lord Shiva. There was no trading in money and bond markets as well as wholesale commodity markets, including metal and bullion.

A day earlier, the stock market traded lacklustre and settled marginally lower amid mixed cues. The BSE S&P Sensex fell by 153 points at 41,170 and Nifty 50 dropped by 45 points at 12,081. It was a volatile week for Indian markets as benchmark indices closed in the red for three out of four trading sessions.

Experts are of the view that volatility is likely to continue on account of coronavirus. Investors will also take cues from the Trump-Modi meeting due next week. Meanwhile, Asian shares were in the negative terrain on Friday as fears over coronavirus and its economic impact on the global economy spread.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was off by 0.8 per cent in nervous trade. South Korea slid by 1.2 per cent as the virus spread in the country while Japan's Nikkei eased by 0.3 per cent.

(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

