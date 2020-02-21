LTI enters the Nifty Next 50 Index

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. (NSE) has included technology consulting and

digital solutions company Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) in its Nifty Next 50 Index.

LTI got listed in July 2016, and the company has grown rapidly during last the four years, leading to this

significant milestone in its growth journey, it said in a release.

The NIFTY Next 50 Index is computed basis free float methodology i.e taking the firm's equity price and multiplying

it by the number of shares readily available in the market, it was noted.

"It is a significant recognition as it represents top 50 companies that are considered most lucrative for

investors", LTI said. Roughly over ten per cent of the stocks traded on NSE

constitute from NIFTY Next 50 Index and this is increasing year-on-year, the release added.

