Left Menu
Development News Edition

Victoria's Secret goes private in a $525 million deal

Victoria's Secret, the troubled lingerie brand owned by L Brands, is being sold to a private equity firm in a 525 million dollar deal.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 14:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 14:41 IST
Victoria's Secret goes private in a $525 million deal
Sycamore Partners and L Brands will split control of the brand. Image Credit: ANI

Victoria's Secret, the troubled lingerie brand owned by L Brands, is being sold to a private equity firm in a 525 million dollar deal. According to CNN, Sycamore Partners and L Brands will split control of the brand. The private equity firm is buying a 55 per cent stake while L Brands is taking control of the remaining 45 per cent. But Victoria's will be spun off into a fully private company.

Leslie Wexner, the 82-year-old billionaire who has run L Brands for several decades, is leaving his position as CEO and Chairman as part of the transaction. He will remain on L Brands' board as Chairman Emeritus. In a statement, Wexner said that separating Victoria's Secret into a privately held company "provides the best path to restoring these businesses to their historic levels of profitability and growth."

Victoria's Secret has been struggling over the years because it failed to adapt to consumer demand for more custom-fitted bras and inclusive messaging in its advertisements. Although marketing trends in lingerie have changed, Victoria's Secret has mostly stuck to the same playbook that helped it dominate the industry: push-up bras and celebrity models.

The brand was also the focus of a New York Times expose earlier this month that alleged mistreatment against its models. "The separation will enable L Brands to reduce debt and focus on its strong core business of Bath & Body Works, which represents over 80 per cent of its operating income," said Moody's Vice President Christina Boni in a note to investors.

"The transaction combined with cash on its balance will result in estimated debt reduction about one billion dollars and mitigates the risk associated with the turnaround of Victoria's Secret business," she added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

Southern Command felicitates 51 Army personnel

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Euro zone business activity better than expected in February, PMI shows

Business activity in the euro zone picked up more than expected this month, a business survey showed on Friday, in welcome news for policymakers at the European Central Bank who are trying to revive growth and chronically low inflation. The...

Russia meddling in US election to boost Trump, lawmakers told

Eds Updating with more inputs Washington, Feb 21 AFP Russia is interfering in the 2020 campaign to try to get Donald Trump re-elected, US intelligence officials have warned lawmakers in a briefing that infuriated the president, who then rep...

UNHCR facing challenges in responding to needs of refugees in Sahel

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, and partners are facing severe challenges in accessing and responding to the needs of the internally displaced people and refugees scattered throughout the Sahel region, as attacks against civilians grow in num...

Study focuses on hormone adjustment that may treat lung damage in premature infants

In a recent study, scientists have provided insights into the important role the hormone adrenomedullin plays in development, recovery, and prevention of bronchopulmonary dysplasia BPD and pulmonary hypertension PH in premature infants. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020