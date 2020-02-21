Sunteck Realty Sells 1800 Apartments at Sunteck MaxXWorld, Naigaon

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunteck Realty Ltd has received an overwhelming response for the recently launched 2000 apartments at Sunteck MaxXWorld, Naigaon. The Company has already sold 1800 apartments.

Sprawling over 15 acres, Sunteck MaxXWorld is the second phase of a 150-acre township project that offers Mumbai's finest 1, 2 and 3 BHK residences to redefine the standards of elegant living. The approx. 10 acres of open landscape at Sunteck MaxXWorld will be providing an experience of natural ambiance to its residents.

What gives Sunteck MaxXWorld an edge is over 50+ amenities. Central Park, children's play area, amphitheatre, skating rink, swimming pool, birds pavilion, cricket pitch, party lawn and viewing deck - the conveniences offered are almost larger than life. Comprising a balanced mix of entertainment, retail and residences, the project offers lifestyle clubhouse, high street, a luxury mall with entertainment zones, multiplex, fine dining restaurants and food courts for the residents.

Situated near Naigaon and Juchandra railway stations, Sunteck MaxXWorld is located at a conveniently measurable distance to the upcoming metro 7 and the Bhayandar - Naigaon Sealink.

About Sunteck Realty Ltd:

Sunteck Realty Limited (SRL) is one of the fastest growing Mumbai-based luxury real estate development company. SRL focuses on a city centric development portfolio of about 30 million square feet spread across 25 projects. Sunteck Realty has differentiated its projects under five brands - 'Signature': Uber luxury residences, 'Signia': Ultra luxury residences, 'Sunteck City': Premium luxury residences, 'Sunteck World': Aspirational luxury residences, 'Sunteck': Commercial & Retail developments. The Company has been a trendsetter in creating iconic destinations - The flagship project Signature Island at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) is home to some of the head honchos of leading global conglomerates. Sunteck City in Oshiwara District Centre (ODC), Goregaon is a well-planned 23 acres mixed-use development and Sunteck Westworld at Naigaon is the largest township of MMR's western Suburbs spread across 150 acres.

