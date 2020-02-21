Wipro Digital acquires US-based Rational lnteraction to enhance customer experience offerings

Wipro Digital said on Friday it has acquired Rational lnteraction, a full-service digital customer experience (CX) company which is Washington state's 100 largest privately-held companies with a roster of Fortune 50 clients. The acquisition will scale Wipro Digital's offering for chief marketing officers, connecting Rational lnteraction's ability to map and orchestrate the customer journey with Wipro Digital's ability to design and build experiences at a global scale, it said in a statement.

"Together, the companies will provide bespoke and effective solutions for the marketing suite. Rational lnteraction's deep CX expertise and Wipro's global scale and industry expertise will provide companies and their CMOs with the comprehensive digital programmes and journeys needed in today's customer-centric world." "The acquisition comes at a time when companies increasingly compete solely on CX, and the market for CX spending is growing exponentially," said Rajan Kohli, President and Head of Wipro Digital.

"Discovering, refining and optimising the customer experience from the first impression through repeat sale requires best-in-class talent, unique marketing technologies and methodologies, and the ability to scale and demonstrate payback quickly. Together, Wipro and Rational lnteraction are a perfect combination for CMOs," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

