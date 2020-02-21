Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wipro Digital acquires US-based Rational lnteraction to enhance customer experience offerings

Wipro Digital said on Friday it has acquired Rational lnteraction, a full-service digital customer experience (CX) company which is Washington state's 100 largest privately-held companies with a roster of Fortune 50 clients.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bengaluru (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 17:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 17:27 IST
Wipro Digital acquires US-based Rational lnteraction to enhance customer experience offerings
Wipro Digital iterates with clients to deliver customer-centred digital transformation. Image Credit: ANI

Wipro Digital said on Friday it has acquired Rational lnteraction, a full-service digital customer experience (CX) company which is Washington state's 100 largest privately-held companies with a roster of Fortune 50 clients. The acquisition will scale Wipro Digital's offering for chief marketing officers, connecting Rational lnteraction's ability to map and orchestrate the customer journey with Wipro Digital's ability to design and build experiences at a global scale, it said in a statement.

"Together, the companies will provide bespoke and effective solutions for the marketing suite. Rational lnteraction's deep CX expertise and Wipro's global scale and industry expertise will provide companies and their CMOs with the comprehensive digital programmes and journeys needed in today's customer-centric world." "The acquisition comes at a time when companies increasingly compete solely on CX, and the market for CX spending is growing exponentially," said Rajan Kohli, President and Head of Wipro Digital.

"Discovering, refining and optimising the customer experience from the first impression through repeat sale requires best-in-class talent, unique marketing technologies and methodologies, and the ability to scale and demonstrate payback quickly. Together, Wipro and Rational lnteraction are a perfect combination for CMOs," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

Southern Command felicitates 51 Army personnel

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-US, Taliban say they will sign agreement on Feb 29 following violence cut pact

The United States and the Taliban will sign an agreement on Feb. 29 at the end of a week-long period of violence reduction in Afghanistan, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the Taliban said on Friday. Afghan, international and Taliban...

Israel confirms first coronavirus case in Japan ship returnee

Israel confirmed its first case of new coronavirus Friday, in a citizen who flew home from Japan earlier this week after being quarantined on the stricken cruise ship Diamond Princess.One of the passengers who returned home from the cruise ...

Tesla resumes tree cutting in Germany to build Gigafactory

Tesla Inc said it had resumed tree cutting in Gruenheide, Germany so it can construct its first European car and battery factory following moves by environmentalists to stop local deforestation. Tree clearance is proceeding in an orderly ma...

Fire inside ATM vestibule in Greater Noida

A fire broke out inside an ATM vestibule, apparently due to a short circuit, in Greater Noida on Friday burning down cash stocked in the machine, police said. The blaze was reported around 12 pm at an HDFC ATM in Tugalpur village, under Kno...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020