Left Menu
Development News Edition

USIBC appoints Vijay Advani as new Chair of Global Board

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 17:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 17:58 IST
USIBC appoints Vijay Advani as new Chair of Global Board

The US-India Business Council on Friday said it has appointed Vijay Advani as new Chair of its Global Board of Directors. Advani has taken the charge as Board Chair at a time of significant growth in US-India bilateral trade, which reached USD 160 billion in 2019.

Prior to assuming his current role as Executive Chairman in January 2020, Advani served as the CEO of Nuveen. Earlier, he was also Co-President of Franklin Templeton Investments. Advani has spent over a decade at the World Bank, advising governments on developing financial markets and arranging equity, quasi-equity and debt financing.

"I am humbled and truly excited to serve as Chairman of Global Board of Directors at this critical juncture of the relationship between the US and India in trade, defence, manufacturing and culture," Advani said. The council also announced two new members of the Global Board of Directors -- Lockheed Martin International Senior Vice President Tim Cahill and GE South Asia President & CEO Mahesh Palashikar.

As Senior Vice President, Tim Cahill leads Lockheed Martin’s development and execution of international business strategy across 70 countries. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Integrated Air and Missile Defense, where he was responsible for programme execution of the entire portfolio, including Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) System, Patriot PAC-3 Missile, TLVS, and Falcon Ground Based Air Defense among others. He previously served as vice president of Strategic and Missile Defense Systems and Engineering & Technology for Lockheed Martin Space.

Palashikar is a 20-year GE veteran who has worked in a variety of roles focused on manufacturing operations, global supply chains, quality, lean six sigma, sales, projects and services within GE’s Healthcare, Power and Renewable Energy businesses. Most recently, he served as CEO of GE’s Onshore Wind business for the Asia Pacific region.

US India Business Council (USIBC) represents top global companies operating across the United States, India, and Indo-Pacific.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

Blade Nzimande welcomes decision on new university for innovation

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-China coronavirus outbreak has not yet peaked -politburo

The coronavirus outbreak in China has not yet reached its peak, state television quoted a top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party as saying on Friday.A turning point in the development of the national epidemic situation has n...

Woman booked in Bengaluru for holding "Kashmir Mukti, Dalit

A day after pro-Pakistan slogans were raised by an agitator at an anti-CAA event here, a youngwoman was detained and booked on Friday for holding a Kashmir Mukti liberation, Dalit Mukti, Muslim Mukti placard at acounter protest in the city,...

This is not only road connecting Delhi-Noida: Shaheen Bagh protesters tell interlocutors

Women protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Friday told the Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors that when several adjoining roads in the area are open, why have they been asked to move to another site. Senior lawyers Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Rama...

UPDATE 6-Iran holds election, hardliners set to dominate with turnout key

Iranians voted on Friday in a parliamentary election likely to help hardline loyalists of the supreme leader tighten their grip on power as the country faces mounting U.S. pressure over its nuclear programme and growing discontent at home. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020