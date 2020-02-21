Left Menu
Minister Pradhan witnesses mining process of ore extraction in Rajhara

The minister laid the foundation stone for ‘Ore Beneficiation Plant’ at the iron ore premises of Rajhara, which will augment the quality of iron ore supplied to the Plant.

Shri Pradhan met the tribal students adopted by BSP at the BSP’s tribal student hostel and interacted with them. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAILsteel)

Union Minister for Steel and Petroleum &Natural Gas, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan visited the Rajhara mines of Bhilai Steel Plant (BSP) today on the second day of his Bhilai visit. He was accompanied by Chairman, Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL) Shri Anil Kumar Chaudhary and other senior officials of SAIL and BSP.

The minister laid the foundation stone for 'Ore Beneficiation Plant' at the iron ore premises of Rajhara, which will augment the quality of iron ore supplied to the Plant. He also visited various mines sites of Rajhara and saw the technical and mining process of ore extraction. He planted a sapling at the Saptagiri Park at Rajhara.

Shri Pradhan met the tribal students adopted by BSP at the BSP's tribal student hostel and interacted with them. He also met twenty nursing students sponsored by SAIL-BSP. Every year twenty girls from the tribal regions of Rowghat and Rajhara are adopted under BSP's CSR activities for nurse's training. It may be mentioned that these tribal students are provided with free of cost education, boarding &lodging and provided all study materials.

The Minister also met the students and teachers of the English medium school run by the Plant and DAV in the Antagarh region. Apart from this, he also witnessed and praised the exhibition put by BSP of the CSR activities undertaken by the Plant at Rajhara, its peripheral areas and at Rowghat.

Shri Pradhan also took stock of the CSR activities underway at the Mines and also met and discussed with the representatives of worker's unions of the Mines.

(With Inputs from PIB)

