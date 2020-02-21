Left Menu
Development News Edition

Protesting Spanish farmers fear countryside has no future

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 20:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 19:55 IST
Protesting Spanish farmers fear countryside has no future
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Thousands of farmers took to the streets of Murcia in Southern Spain on Friday, blocking streets with tractors and tossing vegetables to the ground in protest at low food prices and precarious working conditions. Similar demonstrations have sprung up around the country over the last month, part of a broader pattern of agricultural discontent across the European Union.

According to Spain's UPA union, which represents small producers, average farm earnings fell by 9% in 2019 because of higher production costs and declining food prices as highly-competitive supermarket chains piled on the pressure and tariffs were imposed on some goods. "All this is creating a climate of complete uncertainty so farmers and ranchers feel the countryside doesn't have a future," said Ignacio Huertas, secretary-general of UPA Extremadura, who raises cattle in the area of Montijo.

European Union budget negotiations in Brussels, where agricultural subsidies have emerged as a point of contention, are exacerbating the anxiety across the sector. More than a third of the EU's previous budget went on support to farmers, even though agriculture accounts for just 1% of its economic output, a disparity which some countries including the Netherlands have decried as unsustainable.

Agriculture Minister Luis Planas has said Spain would fight to maintain subsidies as close as possible to current levels but acknowledged this would be hard following Britain's exit from the bloc at the end of January, which has left a 75 billion euro ($81 billion) hole in its budget. European Council President Charles Michel last week proposed cutting the proportion of the budget dedicated to farming subsidies to 30% from 36%. Such a cut would translate into a reduction of 925 million euros a year for Spanish farmers, according to an analysis by agricultural association COAG.

In Spain, where agriculture accounts for around 2.8% of GDP, Planas has said he plans to introduce a law that would give farmers and ranchers more power in negotiations with supermarkets and large distributors. Under the proposed law, sales contracts would be indexed to production costs, ensuring that farmers are not forced to sell at a loss, Planas told Spanish radio station Onda Cero on Thursday, adding that he hopes to propose the bill to the cabinet before the end of the month.

"The main problem is that we have no capacity to negotiate prices... We can't carry on like this," UPA's Huertas said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

Blade Nzimande welcomes decision on new university for innovation

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Leo Varadkar resigns as PM amid crushing defeat in Ireland

Irelands Indian-origin Prime Minister Leo Varadkar resigned from his post on Friday after a crushing defeat in a parliamentary vote, which failed to garner him enough supporters for a re-election. Varadkar, whose father was born in Mumbai, ...

Female ISIS terrorist pleads guilty to St. Paul’s Cathedral bomb plot in UK

A female Islamic State supporter on Friday pleaded guilty to terrorism charges, including a plot to bomb Londons famous St Pauls Cathedral landmark. Safiyya Amira Shaikh, a 36-year-old Muslim convert who was born Michelle Ramsden, was arres...

Over 2,400 litre of illicit liquor seized, 108 arrested in Meerut

Over 2,400 litres of illicit liquor has been seized and 108 people arrested during a 24-hour crackdown by the Meerut police ahead of Holi, officials said on Friday. The anti-illicit liquor and anti-hooch crackdown was carried out from 8 pm ...

UPDATE 1-Global watchdog places Iran on terrorism financing blacklist

The global dirty money watchdog placed Iran on its blacklist on Friday after it failed to comply with international anti-terrorism financing norms, a move that will deepen the countrys isolation from financial markets. The decision came aft...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020