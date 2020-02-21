Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt should fill CDPO posts earliest for success of Poshan Abhiyan

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 20:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 20:05 IST
Govt should fill CDPO posts earliest for success of Poshan Abhiyan

Government think-tank Niti Aayog has made a strong case for urgently filling vacancies at Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) and Lady Supervisor levels for ensuring success of Modi government's flagship nutrition scheme Poshan Abhiyan. In a report titled 'Transforming Nutrition in India: Poshan Abhiyan', the Aayog said the government is committed to improving the nutritional status of children and women through Poshan Abhiyaan.

"At a national level, the vacancy rates are in the range of 25 per cent at both the Child Development Project Officer(CDPO) and Lady Supervisor levels. This is the aggregated national scenario that varies from State to State; however, it is a clear indication of the relatively higher number of vacancies at the Supervisor level," the report pointed out. It also said that for positions sanctioned under the Poshan Abhiyaan, State Project Management Units (SPMUs) have not been established in two of the 19 large States (Punjab and Karnataka).

"Even where SPMUs have been established, 10 States have vacancy rates in the excess of 30 per cent," the report added. Noting that the position in smaller states is even worse, it said with the exception of two States (Meghalaya & Mizoram), in the rest of the states either the SPMU has not been set up altogether, or even where it has been set up all positions remain vacant due to non-completion of the recruitment process.

The UTs are slightly better placed with four of them having greater than 75 per cent of the SPMU posts filled up, the report said, adding that none of the posts were filled in Puducherry and Delhi. "Thus, it is recommended that these gaps need to be closed at the earliest and they are critical to ensuring support to the frontline workers," it said.

There are huge gaps in the procurement and distribution of growth monitoring devices, the report noted. As per the last update only 27.6 per cent of Anganwadi Worker(AWWs) across the country have been provided with Smartphones and about 35 per cent of AWWs have Growth Monitoring Devices (Infantometer, Stadiometer & Weighing Scales).

Observing that it is an urgent need to address challenges pertaining to connectivity and the software issues to ensure ICDS-CAS operations function smoothly, the report said,"Only few States like Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and Daman & Diu have established helpdesks in all the Districts".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

Blade Nzimande welcomes decision on new university for innovation

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Two Taliban militants killed in Pakistan, say officials

Pakistans security forces have shot dead two commanders of a banned outfit in the countrys restive northwest tribal region, officials said on Friday.The militants, associated with the Tehrik-e-Taliban TTPs Sajna Group, were killed during an...

Motor racing-The others are faster than us, says Ferrari F1 boss

Ferrari Formula One boss Mattia Binotto said on Friday he was less optimistic about his teams pace than he had been in testing last year and rivals were faster than them.Champions Mercedes have been impressively quick in the first week of t...

Leo Varadkar resigns as PM amid crushing defeat in Ireland

Irelands Indian-origin Prime Minister Leo Varadkar resigned from his post on Friday after a crushing defeat in a parliamentary vote, which failed to garner him enough supporters for a re-election. Varadkar, whose father was born in Mumbai, ...

Female ISIS terrorist pleads guilty to St. Paul’s Cathedral bomb plot in UK

A female Islamic State supporter on Friday pleaded guilty to terrorism charges, including a plot to bomb Londons famous St Pauls Cathedral landmark. Safiyya Amira Shaikh, a 36-year-old Muslim convert who was born Michelle Ramsden, was arres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020