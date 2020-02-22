Argentina's economy shrank 2.1% in 2019: official

Buenos Aires, Feb 22 (AFP) Recession-hit Argentina's economy shrank by 2.1 per cent in 2019, the state statistics institute said Friday. The institute said the economy contracted by 0.3 per cent in December compared to the same period in 2018.

Argentina has been in recession since mid-2018 as poverty and unemployment are on the rise and inflation surpassed 50 per cent over the last year. (AFP) IND IND

