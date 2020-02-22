Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Boeing finds debris in fuel tanks of many undelivered 737 MAX jets

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 14:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 14:13 IST
UPDATE 1-Boeing finds debris in fuel tanks of many undelivered 737 MAX jets
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Boeing Co has found debris in the fuel tanks of dozens of undelivered 737 MAX jets amid ongoing inspections as the Chicago-based planemaker struggles to restore the trust of airlines and the wider public in the grounded fleet. Boeing found debris in the fuel tanks of about 35 aircraft, a company spokesman confirmed on Friday. A person familiar with the matter told Reuters that more than 50% of the undelivered 737 MAX jets inspected thus far have had debris found in them.

Several more planes are still awaiting inspection. "We are taking steps to make sure we eliminate FOD (foreign object debris) from any and all aircraft. This is unacceptable and won't be tolerated on any Boeing aircraft when it's delivered to the customer," Boeing said in an emailed statement.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), when asked about the debris, said it could not confirm Boeing's numbers. An FAA spokesman said the agency was aware that Boeing was conducting a voluntary inspection for FOD, adding that FAA had increased its surveillance based on initial inspection reports and would take further action based on the findings.

The findings of debris were first reported by the Wall Street Journal. Boeing has come under scrutiny since two crashes of its 737 MAX aircraft, in October 2018 and March 2019, killed 346 people. The 737 MAX was grounded worldwide last March after the crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia.

Foreign object debris, an industrial term for rags, tools, metal shavings and other materials left behind by workers during production, has been a quality-control issue for various Boeing aircraft, such as its KC-46 tankers. This week, an internal memo seen by Reuters showed that Boeing found debris that could pose potential safety risks in the fuel tanks of several 737 MAX aircraft in storage and waiting to be delivered to airlines.

The New York Times reported on Friday that federal prosecutors investigating Boeing are examining whether the planemaker misled the FAA while it was seeking approval for the 737 MAX.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus spreads in Middle East as death toll hits 4 in Iran

Home Ministers of India, Maldives welcome expansion of bilateral cooperation

China finds spike in coronavirus cases in two jails, officials fired

Double star system flipping between two alter egos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Second person dies in Italy from coronavirus - ANSA (AFP) RS RS

Second person dies in Italy from coronavirus - ANSA AFP RS RS...

Ahmedabad decked up with hoardings to welcome President Trump

Ahmedabad is gearing up to welcome United States President Donald Trump on February 24 with scores of banners and hoardings inscribed with greetings to the visiting dignitaries put up along the route. Security has been tightened in the city...

Rule of law most fundamental feature of modern constitutions of world: CJI

The rule of law is probably the most fundamental feature of modern constitutions and its success depends on how judiciaries across the world respond to emerging challenges, Chief Justice S A Bobde said on Saturday. The CJI, while speaking a...

Odisha CM welcomes all participants of Khelo India Univ Games

Ahead of the grand opening of the Khelo India University Games, Chief Minister NaveenPatnaik on Saturday welcomed all the participants to the sports-loving state of Odisha.The Khelo India University Games are being organised by the Central ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020