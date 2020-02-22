Migsun to invest Rs 55 cr to build hospital in Ghaziabad

Realty firm Migsun Group on Saturday said it is entering the health segment by building a hospital in Ghaziabad at an investment of Rs 55 crore. The multi-specialty hospital is under construction at Raj Nagar Extension in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

The structure work of the proposed hospital is almost complete and the project will be operational this year, the company said in a statement. Migsun Group MD Yash Miglani said, "Ghaziabad has a dearth of quality hospitals that offer quality treatment at a reasonable cost."

"Spread across 1.75 acres, the upcoming hospital will have 250 beds and have multiple specialties. It is likely to entail an investment of Rs 55 crore, which includes land cost as well," the statement said. Migsun is currently developing more than 10 projects. The company, earlier named Mahaluxmi Group, has built several residential and commercial projects in Ghaziabad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

