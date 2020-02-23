Left Menu
Development News Edition

ANALYSIS-In Riyadh, top central bankers unsettled by shifting sands of inflation

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Riyadh
  • |
  • Updated: 23-02-2020 18:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-02-2020 18:00 IST
ANALYSIS-In Riyadh, top central bankers unsettled by shifting sands of inflation
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Central bankers from the United States, Japan and the eurozone meeting in the desert kingdom of Saudi Arabia this weekend had their own shifting sands to cross – those of elusive inflation. The problem facing all three is that price growth has long stopped behaving as expected, as aging populations and technological advances prevent inflation from meeting their cherished 2% target despite aggressive stimulus measures.

This is leading to a deep rethink by the world's most powerful central banks, starting from how they define their goal and what tools they use to achieve it - a process that was becoming even more urgent as the world braced for the economic fallout of the coronavirus outbreak. The meeting of finance leaders from the world's 20 top economies in Riyadh provided a chance for Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, ECB President Christine Lagarde and Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda to compare notes.

Lagarde was due to meet Powell later on Sunday, having had a brief exchange with Kuroda the previous day. "The major central banks all face similar problems, including how to deal with another economic downturn," said an executive of one of the banks present at the G20 meeting.

"They've been discussing this topic for a while. It's about time they come up with some form of conclusion," he said on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter. Kuroda has plenty of lessons to offer on the dangers of keeping subdued price growth unattended for too long. He deployed a heavy dose of stimulus in 2013, only to see inflation stagnate at levels well below its 2% target.

Mindful of such dangers, the Fed is in the midst of its framework review that focuses on how it should pursue 2% inflation using tools such as forward guidance. In its own review, the ECB is all but certain to overhaul its inflation goal, defined as a rate of price growth "below but close to 2%," to signal it does not see that level as a ceiling.

Inflation can be economically and politically destructive if prices rise too fast but a moderate pace, such as 2%, is seen as needed to enable companies to raise wages and create a virtuous cycle for the economy.

POWERFUL FORCES

Critics doubt whether tweaks to the definition of price goals would be effective in battling headwinds from demographics and technological innovation. Older populations tend to consume less while new technologies foster greater efficiency at a lower cost. Together they can be powerful forces leaning against inflation.

To tackle this, the Fed has looked into ideas such as a "makeup strategy," under which a central bank promises to allow inflation to run above target to make up for times of weakness in the economy. But that would tie the hands of future policymakers - a risky strategy. "It works beautifully in models," Thomas Barkin, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond. "It makes me nervous in practice."

Many BOJ officials, too, are wary of doing another framework review and doubt any tweak to the inflation target will help people believe more strongly that prices will rise. "There are doubts within the BOJ on whether pledging to achieve higher inflation could change public perceptions dramatically, especially if inflation is still distant from the current target," said a source familiar with its thinking.

With no clear breakthrough on other tools central banks have at their disposal, managing public expectations is now among their strongest weapons. And yet the rising cost of prolonged low-interest rates, from soaring property prices to vanishing returns for pension funds, means central banks cannot just stand by hoping inflation will perk up someday.

"The side effects are more acute now and I think we should tone down our communication that benefits far outweigh the costs," an ECB policymaker said on condition of anonymity. Rejecting the idea that interest rates could stay low forever, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva likened policymakers' complacency to a frog who doesn't realize it is swimming in gradually heating water until it is too late.

"This is the risk that we are facing," she told a conference this week held on the sidelines of the G20 meeting. "That an incremental pileup of debt in a low-interest environment doesn't give us a good signal to ... jump out of the boiling water."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 14-15 synopses revealed, What we can see on Feb 25

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

Italy: Earthquake shakes Modena, Carpi nearby cities

Wuhan woman with no symptoms infects five relatives with coronavirus-study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Surprise gift for Trump from Pollachi master tailor

A 90-year-old master tailor from nearby Pollachi has a surprise gift for U.S. President DonaldTrump during his two day visit to India -- a white khadi shirt stitched by him.V S Vishwanathan hit upon the idea after seeing Trump on television...

'Organic farming not sustainable yet but Sikkim govt not to deviate from  its policy'

Organic food production is not economically sustainable at present in the state and even middle-class consumers are not able to afford it but the new government will not deviate from its policy of promoting fully organic, said the states lo...

Venice Carnival to be halted due to coronavirus outbreak

The last two days of the Venice Carnival, which draws tourists from around the world, have been cancelled because of an outbreak of coronavirus, the head of the Veneto region Luca Zaia said on Sunday.Zaia told reporters that events schedule...

Oman's sultan says government will work to reduce debt

Omans Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said said on Sunday the government will work on reducing public debt and the fiscal deficit, as well as restructuring the public apparatus and companies.In a televised speech, Haitham who assumed power in J...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020