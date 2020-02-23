Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hope India will review coronavirus epidemic in an objective manner: China

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-02-2020 19:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-02-2020 19:25 IST
Hope India will review coronavirus epidemic in an objective manner: China
representative image Image Credit: ANI

China on Monday hoped that India will review the situation arising out of the coronavirus epidemic in the country in an "objective and rational" manner and resume bilateral trade and movement of people. The remarks by Chinese Embassy Spokesperson Ji Rong came following claims by Chinese charity organizations and certain medical institutes that New Delhi has restricted the export of medical products to China following the coronavirus epidemic in that country.

Ji said the World Health Organisation has repeatedly opposed any travel and trade restrictions on China following the coronavirus outbreak and that all parties should follow the recommendations by the global body. The coronavirus death toll in China has gone up to over 2,442, while the confirmed cases rose to 76,936, according to Chinese health officials.

"It is hoped that the Indian side could review the epidemic situation in an objective, rational and calm manner, handle with China's much-needed items in a cooperative and constructive way, and resume normal personnel exchanges and trade between our two countries as soon as possible," Ji said. There was no immediate reaction from the government.

Last week, Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong urged India to review restrictions on trade and movement of people. Almost all Indian airlines have stopped flights to China while the government has canceled all e-visas as well as normal visas issued to Chinese citizens.

On Saturday, government sources said that China was "deliberately delaying" permission for an Indian Air Force plane to coronavirus-hit Wuhan to supply relief materials and bring back more Indians from the city. They said though flights from Japan, Ukraine, and France were allowed to operate from Wuhan, India's request was not heeded to so far.

India has already evacuated around 640 Indians from Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, in two separate flights. According to estimates, over 100 Indians are still stuck in Wuhan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 14-15 synopses revealed, What we can see on Feb 25

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

Italy: Earthquake shakes Modena, Carpi nearby cities

Wuhan woman with no symptoms infects five relatives with coronavirus-study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is friend of mine, says US President Donald Trump before his departure for India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is friend of mine, says US President Donald Trump before his departure for India....

Join politics not for glamour or power but to serve country: Amarinder to youth

The youth should play a constructive role in active politics as it is their duty as future leaders to transform the countrys destiny, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said on Sunday. Speaking at a national conclave of the Bhartiya Chha...

Soccer-Zen keeper infuriates fans with red card and red face

A goalkeeper with Uruguayan first division club Cerro Largo faced an uncertain future on Sunday, the day after winding up his opponents led to a red card only for them to score twice against 10 men in stoppage-time and rescue a draw. Washi...

Writer, sportswoman chosen for ''Abbakka Award''

Mangaluru, Feb 23 PTI Writer Usha P Rai, who has several literary works to her credit, and sportswoman ShreemaPriyadarshini, who has represented the country in many Asian events, have been selected for the Abbakka Award for theyear 2019-20...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020