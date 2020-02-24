Otis to supply elevators to Bengaluru Metro project

Otis Elevator Co. announced on Monday it has been selected to provide 112 Gen2 elevators for

the second phase of the Bengaluru Metro project. A unit of the New York Stock Exchange-listed United

Technologies Corp., it will supply the units from its local manufacturing facility here, a company statement said.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), a joint venture of Government of India and Government of

Karnataka, is a special purpose vehicle entrusted with the responsibility of implementation of the project.

In 2018, its riding network boasted a recorded annual ridership of 131.7 million, the statement said.

The Metro projects second phase is expected to be completed by 2023.

It will cover 27 stations connecting the city's manufacturing and tech hubs of Electronics City and

Whitefield, it was noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.