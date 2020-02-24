Left Menu
Development News Edition

Still commercial case for SA Express: Phumulo Masualle

Masualle said this after engaging the business rescue practitioners of SA Express, which was placed under business rescue on 6 February 2020 by an order of the Johannesburg High Court.

Still commercial case for SA Express: Phumulo Masualle
Masualle expressed his concerns about the prospects of job losses at SA Express, as stated by the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (SATAWU). Image Credit: Flickr

Public Enterprises Deputy Minister Phumulo Masualle says there is still a commercial case for SA Express, and that it can play a critical role as a feeder airline to service secondary routes and key cities in the Southern African region.

Masualle said this after engaging the business rescue practitioners of SA Express, which was placed under business rescue on 6 February 2020 by an order of the Johannesburg High Court.

The business rescue process was as a result of legal action undertaken by service provider Ziegler. The service provider, whom SA Express had contended in its responding papers to the legal action, had been engaged irregularly by the previous management of the airline.

Masualle expressed his concerns about the prospects of job losses at SA Express, as stated by the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (SATAWU).

The Department of Public Enterprises had tasked the SA Express board to seek a Strategic Equity Partner (SEP) to provide working capital in December 2019, due to continued funding requirements at the airline.

This was despite a government injection of R1.5 billion into the airline in the last two years.

The business rescue process interrupted the boarding process to seek a lifeline.

"The key issue in the business rescue process that needs to be resolved is the provision of the Post Commencement Finance (PCF) for the airline to enable continued operations. The department is hopeful that the business rescue practitioners will be able to raise the PCF," said the department.

SA Express, which falls within the ambit of the DPE, offers connectivity between primary and secondary domestic destinations in South Africa and five other Southern African Development Community countries.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Mahathir Mohamad resigns as Malaysian PM amid political turmoil

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Monday announced his resignation from the post, paving the way for a possible formation of a new government. The 94-year-old leader sent a two-line resignation letter to the king, Al Jazeera repo...

South Korea confirms 70 more coronavirus cases, total 833: KCDC

South Korea confirmed 70 more novel coronavirus cases Monday afternoon, bringing its tally to 833, by far the largest national total outside China.The updated figures on the website of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention KC...

It's time for Australian businesses to develop long-term relations with India: minister

Australia is open for business with India and it is time for the Australian businesses to develop long-term relations with the Indian partners, a senior minister has said. Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Simon Birmingham, who is ...

Iraqi nurse spends her weekends stitching wounds at protest site

Hannaa Jassem bends over a patient in a makeshift clinic on the edge of Baghdads Tahrir Square, one of a handful of women in an overwhelmingly male world of demonstrations and political confrontation.The 24-year-old works as a nurse in a ho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020