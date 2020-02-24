Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Executive MBA at MCI

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Innsbruck
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 15:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 15:38 IST
New Executive MBA at MCI

The new English-language Executive MBA program is aimed at executives and future managers with a global perspective. The continuing education program is distinguished by its distinct international orientation and innovative didactics, as well as its intelligent mix of online and classroom-based modules enabling the degree program to be designed largely independent of time and location. With this MBA, consolidating a career with continuing education can become a reality for executives from a myriad of industries and nationalities. Moreover, electives are integrated into the curriculum, which can be taken at renowned universities in Europe and around the world. These supplementary electives allow the curriculum to be flexibly designed in terms of content and adapted to the individual needs of the students. The new Executive MBA is being offered at MCI, which holds the international AACSB accreditation. The program will start in October 2020 and applications are already welcomed.

The newly developed Executive MBA is based on MCI's more than 20 years of expertise in executive education and training. Students in employment want an MBA program that promotes career development and prepares them for international challenges in a dynamic, rapidly changing environment. They need a didactic format suitable for executives whose professional activities cannot be limited to a single location. The MCI development team now presents the new Executive MBA, which focuses on leadership and digital transformation. Spread over four semesters, comprising 13 core modules and a pool of electives at international partner universities, the program focuses on entrepreneurial thinking and acting in an international context as well as on digital transformation.

Thanks to the innovative Mobile or Blended Learning format, students are able to participate in the majority of the courses regardless of their location. Asynchronous online phases enable students to learn at their own pace. Through the immediate transfer of their knowledge into the respective professional practice, students also achieve implementation success during their studies. They also benefit from networking with each other, which enables exchange beyond company and national borders and thus, becomes an essential resource in managing change.

The Executive MBA program aimed at entrepreneurs, managers and decision-makers with several years of management experience. With the prerequisite for admission being the completion of a degree, the MBA targets, on the one hand, graduates of economic disciplines who wish to deepen and specialize their knowledge and, on the other hand, graduates of non-economic disciplines who wish to qualify for international management assignments.

Further information:
www.mci.edu/executive-mba

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1093677/MCI_MBA_Autumn_2020.jpg

Press Contact:
Ulrike Fuchs
Tel.: +43-(0)512-2070-1527
ulrike.fuchs@mci.edu

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Kuwait, Bahrain, Iraq report coronavirus cases linked to Iran

Kuwait, Bahrain, and Iraq on Monday recorded their first new coronavirus cases, all people who had been in Iran, which raised its toll from the disease to 12 dead and 61 infected. Iraq announced its first case, an Iranian theology student i...

HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories

Following are the top stories at 1700 hoursNATIONDEL55 INDOUS-MODI-LD SPEECH Trumps visit new chapter in historic Indo-US ties ModiAhmedabad Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed US President Donald Trumps visit to India as a new ch...

Strict action against miscreants: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police said on Monday that strict action will be taken against miscreants and anti-social elements that are responsible for the violence and arson, which have been reported in North-East District of Delhi on Monday. Delhi Police i...

Most small firms in China yet to reopen after virus outbreak

Most small businesses in China are yet to reopen and are struggling with supply chain obstructions after the new coronavirus epidemic triggered a national shutdown, officials said on Monday. Authorities extended Januarys Lunar New Year holi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020