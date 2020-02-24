Left Menu
GALVEDA: Glaze Brings Its New Category of Herbal Range Inspired by The World of Ayurveda

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 24-02-2020 15:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 15:43 IST
GALVEDA: Glaze Brings Its New Category of Herbal Range Inspired by The World of Ayurveda

New Delhi, Delhi, IndiaBusiness Wire India

Glaze Trading India Pvt. Ltd. is a direct selling company whose goal is to enhance consumer delight while enriching the lives of people associated with the business by promoting free enterprise and success in togetherness. Galway's versatile and wide range of products are categorized as premium brands in Personal Care, Skin Care, Health and Nutrition, Home Care, Agro etc. This makes it different and special from others.

Its new category is Galveda which is inspired by Ayurveda. Health is Wealth and for this Glaze strives to manufacture products that are health-related and inspired by ancient science of Ayurveda. At Galway, we are committed to offer a quality life and prevent disease to ill people. Promotes prevention rather than cure. The products are made from precious Ayurveda ingredients like roots, stems, bark, seed, flower, and fruit. These ingredients are then mixed with mineral extracts for a better, fruitful, and visible results.

Basket of Ayurvedic products from Galway includes:

1) Women Tablet - Today's working and non-working women need proper health and nutrition. Ayurvedic ingredients in this tablet are known to give energy to the uterus and improves the reproductive system. Controls the hormonal imbalance, beneficial for the problems faced during periods and resolves other problems faced by women in today’s fast-paced lifestyle.

2) Gluntrol - Ayurvedic ingredients in Gluntrol helps in providing energy to carb metabolism. Gluntrol tablets helps in managing your diabetes. Gymnema in Gluntrol is known as a destroyer of sugar and is a natural antioxidant. Gluntrol is a meticulous selection of powerful Ayurvedic herbs. It is effective in controlling, managing and preventing health issues related to hyperglycemia.

3) Cardovas - This Ayurvedic product supports the heart muscles and helps in improving heart health. In all it helps in controlling heart diseases. Each herb independently strengthens cardio-vascular function. It strengthens the heart muscle, prevents heart damage, promotes blood circulation.

4) Hyper Rouser - The rapid flow of blood flowing through the arteries creates maximum pressure on its walls. This pressure increase, leads to high blood pressure. This affects cardio-vascular health. Hyper rouser is an effective solution to maintain normal flow of blood flowing through the arteries.

5) Stress Ease - This gives relaxation to your mind and mood and helps in regulating the hormones created during high stress levels out of stress. It aids the kidney function and releases stress due to unique combination of herbs and sets you free from tension in the day time thus, gives you a good sleep at night.

6) Vito Potent Plus - It increases the sperm count, improves immunity and increases libido. The golden ash present in it has an effective effect in association with these powerful herbs.

7) Prostoease - Prostoease is an effective way to prevent and treat prostate problems in a natural way through Ayurveda herbs.

8) Hepa Protect - It improves the health of liver by detoxifying it. It promotes digestive health and relieves constipation and indigestion.

9) Cough and Cold - It gives you relief from cough and cold. After taking this syrup, you do not feel lazy and sleepy as it is non-sedative. Each of the herbs present in it improves respiration function, acting independently as bronchodilation, expectorant, anti-inflammatory and immune boosters.

Ayurveda places great emphasis on prevention of illness, and recommends maintaining health through following daily and seasonal regimens which create balance. It is one of the world's oldest holistic (“whole-body”) healing systems. It's based on the belief that health and wellness depend on a delicate balance between the mind, body, and spirit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

