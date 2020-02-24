Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reporters urged to submit work for Sanlam Financial Journalism Awards

The Awards, running for the 45th consecutive year, recognize the best financial reporting by reporters based in Africa, publishing or broadcasting commendable journalism about the continent.

Reporters urged to submit work for Sanlam Financial Journalism Awards
The African Growth Story category, which recognizes the best journalism covering the significance of business and investment on the continent, is open to financial journalists based in Africa who publish and/or broadcast their work on the region. Image Credit: Wikimedia

With 5 days before entries close for the 2019 Sanlam (Sanlam.com) Financial Journalist of the Year Awards at midnight on 28 February, reporters practicing financial journalism in Africa are encouraged to submit their best work for the competition.

The Awards, running for the 45th consecutive year, recognize the best financial reporting by reporters based in Africa, publishing or broadcasting commendable journalism about the continent. Representing the longest-running awards dedicated to financial journalism in Africa, their objective is to support the development of journalism.

The Awards attract keen interest from journalists across the continent. In 2018, 78 journalists representing 58 media organisations submitted 97 entries.

Entrants must submit their submissions through Sanlam's website: bit.ly/2VfcTdI

The African Growth Story category, which recognizes the best journalism covering the significance of business and investment on the continent, is open to financial journalists based in Africa who publish and/or broadcast their work on the region. Entries for this category must focus on the growth of the continent in terms of investment, infrastructure development, economic progress, and related topics. Stories also should incorporate a continental outlook.

Previous winners of the African Growth Story category include Isaac Anyaogu of Business Day in Nigeria (2018), Dominic Omondi of The Standard newspaper in Kenya (2017), and Ancillar Mangena of Forbes Africa in South Africa (2016).

The other categories are open to journalists working in print, radio, TV and online media in South Africa. They are:

Business/Companies

Economy

Financial Markets

Consumer Financial Education

All five categories recognize financial journalists who produced compelling business stories between 1 January and 30 December 2019.

Additionally, the judging panel bestows special awards, which are:

Best Newcomer;

Lifetime Achievement; and

Sanlam Financial Journalist of the Year.

The Special Awards recognize journalists based on the discretion of the judging panel, which exercises a nomination and rigorous evaluation process.

Isaac Anyaogu from the Business Day newspaper in Nigeria, and former Forbes Africa writers, Melitta Ngalonkulu (now with Moneyweb) and Aviwe Mtila (now with eNCA TV) are some of the recent Best Newcomer category winners for 2018, 2017, 2016 respectively.

Neville Otuki, the former business reporter at Energy Siren News in Kenya and a runner up in the best newcomer category in 2018, says, "Society has critical business stories the public needs to know. It is important we amplify these stories. Being acknowledged by the awards for doing so is humbling and equally rewarding, not only for journalists but for our profession as well."

Previous winners of the journalist of the year award include Rob Rose editor of Financial Mail (2018), Sikonathi Mantshantsha, a former editor at Scorpio, the Investigative Unit of Daily Maverick (2017), and Susan Comrie of AmaBhungane (2016).

(With Inputs from APO)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Zimbabwe trail by 286 runs against Bangladesh in one-off Test

Bangladesh are in a strong position in the one-off Test against Zimbabwe as they are just eight wickets away from the victory at Shere Bangla National Stadium here on Monday. Brendan Taylor and Kavin Kasuza make it through to stumps on day ...

Red Cross gets sanctions exemption for NKorea virus aid

Geneva, Feb 24 AFP The Red Cross said on Monday it had obtained an exemption to United Nations sanctions against North Korea to provide testing kits and medical equipment against a possible coronavirus outbreak. The potential for an outbrea...

Northeast Delhi clashes: Delhi police appeals to people to maintain peace

Delhi Police on Monday appealed to the people to maintain peace and not to believe in rumours in the wake of violence in parts of northeast Delhi during protests for and against the new citizenship law. Prohibitory orders under section 144 ...

Britain will comply with Northern Ireland protocol - PM's spokesman

Britain will comply with the obligations set out in the so-called Northern Ireland protocol with the European Union but does not see that entailing new checks on goods, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.The Sunday ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020