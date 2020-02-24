Stonehill International School hosts the International Baccalaureate (IB) professional development workshops for international educators

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], Feb 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): There were 21 workshops conducted for the Primary Years Programme (PYP), Middle Years Programme (MYP) and the Diploma Programme (DP) between February 20 and 23, by a host of global IB educators from countries like the US, UK, Australia, Russia, Singapore, Turkey, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Bolivia and Saudi Arabia. Teachers from top international schools in Bangalore including Canadian International School, Indus International School, Bangalore International School, Trio World Academy and The International School Bangalore participated in the event. The IB workshops are held every year in one of the Asia Pacific countries to create transformative experiences for international educators. This year, Stonehill International School was considered by the IB for its great infrastructure and its faculty accredited with the International Baccalaureate Educator Network (IBEN) qualification.

There were 19 workshops conducted out of which three were for the Primary Years Programme, six for the Middle Years Programme and the rest for the Diploma Programme. For teachers supervising the Extended Essay in the Diploma Programme, there were two one-day Extended Essay workshops. The workshops covered a wide range of topics, including pedagogy and leadership. The workshops for the Primary Years Programme included Evidencing Learning and Implementing Agency. In the Middle Years Programme, the workshops hosted were subject-specific to language and literature, arts, and physical and health education. The Diploma Programme workshops included subject-specific seminars for music, economics and Theory of Knowledge. The event focused on building a lifelong learning mindset and strengthening experiential learning across all levels. The participating educators and decision-makers from different schools gained deeper insights and global best practices on the IB curriculum, during the three-day professional development workshops. Brian Brumsickle, Head of School, Stonehill International School, said, "It was an honour for Stonehill International School to host the IB Professional Development Workshops. It provided an opportunity for our teachers to interact with global educators and gain valuable knowledge. The event acted as an enabling platform for the participating teachers and educators to elevate their understanding of evolving methods and best practices in teaching."

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

