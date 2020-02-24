Left Menu
Development News Edition

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai meets DoT Secy, TRAI Chief; discusses 5G, spectrum issues

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 21:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 20:58 IST
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai meets DoT Secy, TRAI Chief; discusses 5G, spectrum issues
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The US' Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Ajit Pai on Monday met Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash and discussed issues ranging from spectrum to 5G. However, the two sides did not discuss the contentious issue of participation of Chinese telecom vendors such as Huawei in the futuristic 5G networks.

Chinese telecom gear maker Huawei, which rivals western equipment makers such as Ericsson, is facing curbs in the US. India, however, had made it clear that the government will allocate airwaves to all telecom service providers for conducting trials of super-fast speed 5G networks, and that New Delhi will not bar any equipment suppliers in the upcoming trials for 5G.

Asked about his views on Huawei and if concerns around data security risk from Chinese companies were real, Pai said, "I would refer you to the comments I made previously. So the US Government embraces a risk-based framework domestically and that is a part of the reason why FCC has, in parts, prohibited the use of funding that we oversee from being used by telecom carriages in the US, and equipment and services that have been deemed to be insecure." "We haven't singled out any particular country...But we initially designated Huawei and ZTE," he told reporters.

Pai, who is part of the US delegation currently visiting India, said he and Prakash discussed "topics of mutual interest". "The US and India are not just good friends but have a lot of similar priorities when it comes to telecommunications issues...We talked about a variety of spectrum issues including 5G," Pai said.

Prakash, however, asserted that the issue of Huawei did not figure in Monday's discussions. "We discussed how the teledensity is progressing, what is their liberalization, which spectrum bands are they using, what they intend to do, what is their auction process, what has been their experience," Prakash pointed out.

The two sides will work more closely and co-operate on measures to improve spectrum efficiency. "We also informed them about Low Mobility Large Cell (LMLC) which we have developed for 5G technology and these technologies will also be used by the US since it has a large cell area," Prakash said.

Earlier during the day, Pai also met his Indian counterpart RS Sharma, chairman of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Japan govt panel experts say ship quarantine was not perfect

Tokyo, Feb 24 AP Japanese health officials and experts on a government panel acknowledged Monday that the quarantine of the virus-hit cruise ship Diamond Princess was not perfect, but defended Japans decision to release about 1,000 passenge...

Bus passengers from Italy blocked in France in coronavirus scare

Lyon, Feb 24 AFP A bus that arrived in the French city of Lyon from Milan in Italy was sealed off for several hours Monday after the driver showed symptoms of possible coronavirus infection, security sources said. Health authorities isolate...

BMTC extends travel facility to PUC students from residence to exam centre

In the view of 2nd PUC exams from March 4, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation BMTC has approved free travel for students from home to exam centre on Monday.BMTC has extended free travel facility to all PUC students from their ...

Punjab CM mourns death of Group Captain Cheema in aircraft crash

Punjab Chief Minister Singh on Monday expressed deep anguish over the crash of a micro-light aircraft in the Army Cantonment Area here, which left an Indian Air Force IAF pilot dead. One NCC aircraft crashed today in Punjabs Patiala after t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020