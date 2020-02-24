Left Menu
Development News Edition

Competition Comm orders detailed probe against MakeMyTrip, OYO

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 21:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 21:12 IST
Competition Comm orders detailed probe against MakeMyTrip, OYO

The Competition Commission on Monday ordered a detailed probe against MakeMyTrip (MMT) and OYO for allegedly indulging in unfair business practices, on a complaint filed by the operator of Treebo Hotels. This is the second time in less than six months that the fair trade watchdog has called for an investigation against the two entities after finding prima-facie evidence of violation of competition norms.

MMT, an online travel agency, has a pact with OYO, which provides franchising services to budget hotels. The complainant -- Rubtub Solutions -- operates Treebo Hotels, a competitor to OYO.

Exclusion of Treebo and its partner hotels from listing on MMT platform pursuant to the commercial arrangement between the latter and OYO, price parity restrictions on the platform and exclusivity condition on Treebo are the three main issues raised by the complainant, as per the watchdog. In a 13-page order, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said that a case against MMT and OYO for entering into a vertical arrangement having an appreciable adverse effect on competition in the market is also "prima facie" made out.

"The Commission is of the view that prima facie a case of contravention against MMT for abuse of dominant position... is made out on account of all the three allegations analysed supra," it noted. The watchdog's probe arm -- Director General (DG) -- has been directed to investigate the current matter along with those that were referred in October last year, and submit a consolidated investigation report.

In October 2019, CCI ordered a probe against MMT-GoIbibo and OYO. As per the complainant, Treebo and its partner hotels are being excluded from listing on MMT's platform through abrupt termination pursuant to the commercial arrangement between MMT and OYO.

It was alleged that MMT imposed "price parity restriction" on Treebo partner hotels through the chain agreement that restricted on them from providing properties on Booking.com and Paytm at a better price. Taking cognisance of the "chain agreement", CCI noted that it entails price parity as well as room parity condition. It provides that neither Treebo can provide a better rate compared to competing online travel agencies nor can they provide rooms to online travel agency unless those rooms are first made available on the platform of MMT.

Additionally, MMT allegedly imposed an "exclusivity condition" on Treebo through exclusivity agreement which restricted it from listing its properties on Booking.com and Paytm for 72 hours and 30 days, respectively, prior to check-in for hotels situated in certain cities. The watchdog said that such restriction "prima facie appears unfair, and hence exploitative" for the Treebo partner hotels as it denies them an opportunity to list on other platforms and to gain access to those platforms, especially Booking.com which appears to be the closest competitor of MMT, during the busiest booking periods.

According to the complainant, OYO has abused its dominant position in the market of franchising services for budget hotels in India by entering into an anti-competitive vertical arrangement with MMT.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Japan govt panel experts say ship quarantine was not perfect

Tokyo, Feb 24 AP Japanese health officials and experts on a government panel acknowledged Monday that the quarantine of the virus-hit cruise ship Diamond Princess was not perfect, but defended Japans decision to release about 1,000 passenge...

Bus passengers from Italy blocked in France in coronavirus scare

Lyon, Feb 24 AFP A bus that arrived in the French city of Lyon from Milan in Italy was sealed off for several hours Monday after the driver showed symptoms of possible coronavirus infection, security sources said. Health authorities isolate...

BMTC extends travel facility to PUC students from residence to exam centre

In the view of 2nd PUC exams from March 4, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation BMTC has approved free travel for students from home to exam centre on Monday.BMTC has extended free travel facility to all PUC students from their ...

Punjab CM mourns death of Group Captain Cheema in aircraft crash

Punjab Chief Minister Singh on Monday expressed deep anguish over the crash of a micro-light aircraft in the Army Cantonment Area here, which left an Indian Air Force IAF pilot dead. One NCC aircraft crashed today in Punjabs Patiala after t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020