Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bharti Infratel extends deadline for merger with Indus Towers by 2 months

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 21:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 21:39 IST
Bharti Infratel extends deadline for merger with Indus Towers by 2 months

Bharti Infratel on Monday extended the deadline for its merger with Indus Towers by two more months to April 24 but cautioned that final call on scheme implementation will be taken by the board based on assessment of the ongoing AGR-crisis and its impact on customers. The delay in completion of the deal would come as a blow to Vodafone Idea which has to cough up Rs 53,000 crore in statutory dues to the government and was eyeing about Rs 5,500 crore from stake sale in Indus Towers.

Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) has so far paid Rs 3,500 crore towards statutory dues, and any monetisation exercise would allow it to get closer to at least the principle AGR amount it owes to the government. VIL has said it retains the right to monetise its 11.15 per cent equity stake in Indus for cash. "The final decision to implement the scheme will be taken by the board keeping in mind the best interest of the company and its stakeholders including the assessment of the current crisis facing the telecom industry and the extent of its impact on the company's major customers," Bharti Infratel said in a regulatory filing.

It said that although the foreign direct investment (FDI) approval for the merger with Indus Towers had been received, the long stop date (deadline) has been extended as other actions and conditions precedent to be fulfilled for the scheme to become effective cannot be completed by the previously stated deadline of February 24. "...The board of directors has further extended long stop date till April 24, 2020, subject to agreement on closing adjustment and other conditions precedent for closing, with each party retaining the right to terminate and withdraw the scheme," it said.

The company will have to seek approval of the National Company Law Tribunal, Chandigarh, and Registrar of Companies now, sources said. The delay would come as a setback especially to Vodafone Idea, which has so far paid only seven per cent of statutory dues in two tranches.

In a separate BSE filing, Vodafone Idea said, "...as informed at the time of merger announcement of Bharti lnfratel Limited and Indus, the company has the right to monetise its 11.15 per cent equity stake in Indus for cash". Bharti Infratel and Vodafone hold 42 per cent stake each in Indus. Vodafone Idea holds 11.15 per cent stake in the mobile tower firm.

Bharti Infratel had last week said that its board of directors will meet on February 24 to "take stock and decide the future course of action", following the FDI approval that came in from the telecom department. It was in April 2018 that Bharti Airtel, Idea Cellular and Vodafone Group had announced an agreement for the merger of Indus Towers and Bharti Infratel to create the largest mobile tower operator in the world, outside China.

Once the merger is completed, the telecom tower juggernaut would have over 1,63,000 towers across 22 telecom service areas in India As per the original plans, the combined company, which would fully own the respective businesses of Bharti Infratel and Indus Towers, would change its name to Indus Towers Ltd and will continue to be listed on Indian stock exchanges.

The adjusted gross revenue (AGR) overhang on the troubled sector comes from 15 entities owing the government Rs 1.47 lakh crore in unpaid statutory dues -- Rs 92,642 crore in unpaid licence fee and another Rs 55,054 crore in outstanding spectrum usage charges. These dues arose after the Supreme Court, in October last year, upheld the government's position on including revenue from non-core businesses in calculating the annual AGR of telecom companies, a share of which is paid as licence and spectrum fee to the exchequer.

Of the estimated dues that include interest and penalty for late payments, Airtel and Vodafone Idea owe about 60 per cent. While Airtel has raised USD 3 billion (roughly Rs 21,000 crore) in the last few months and is expected to have sufficient funds to tide over the AGR woes, Vodafone Idea remains deeply vulnerable.

The government, meanwhile, is looking to strike a balance between complying with the Supreme Court order on AGR dues, ensuring health of the sector and safeguarding consumer interest. Both Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Mittal and Vodafone Idea Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla continued to meet top government functionaries throughout last week to seek prompt measures that would offer a breather to the sector.

The Supreme Court, earlier this month, rejected a plea by mobile carriers such as Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea for extension in the payment schedule and asked companies to deposit their past dues for spectrum and licences. It threatened to initiate contempt proceedings against top executives of these firms for non-payment.

While Vodafone Idea has so far paid only Rs 3,500 crore, Airtel has paid Rs 10,000 crore out of its estimated liability of over Rs 35,000 crore. Tata Teleservices has paid Rs 2,197 crore, the entire outstanding it believes to have arisen after the October ruling of the apex court for calculating dues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Japan govt panel experts say ship quarantine was not perfect

Tokyo, Feb 24 AP Japanese health officials and experts on a government panel acknowledged Monday that the quarantine of the virus-hit cruise ship Diamond Princess was not perfect, but defended Japans decision to release about 1,000 passenge...

Bus passengers from Italy blocked in France in coronavirus scare

Lyon, Feb 24 AFP A bus that arrived in the French city of Lyon from Milan in Italy was sealed off for several hours Monday after the driver showed symptoms of possible coronavirus infection, security sources said. Health authorities isolate...

BMTC extends travel facility to PUC students from residence to exam centre

In the view of 2nd PUC exams from March 4, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation BMTC has approved free travel for students from home to exam centre on Monday.BMTC has extended free travel facility to all PUC students from their ...

Punjab CM mourns death of Group Captain Cheema in aircraft crash

Punjab Chief Minister Singh on Monday expressed deep anguish over the crash of a micro-light aircraft in the Army Cantonment Area here, which left an Indian Air Force IAF pilot dead. One NCC aircraft crashed today in Punjabs Patiala after t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020