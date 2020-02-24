Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Pandemic fears grip Wall Street, Dow dives 800 points

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 22:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 22:10 IST
US STOCKS-Pandemic fears grip Wall Street, Dow dives 800 points
Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Dow Jones Industrials fell more than 800 points and the S&P 500 as well as the Nasdaq hit three-week lows on Monday as a surge in coronavirus cases outside China fueled global growth worries and pushed investors to safer assets. An increase in cases in Iran, Italy and South Korea over the weekend fanned fears of a pandemic, boosting gold prices and deepening the yield curve inversion between the 3-month and 10-year U.S. Treasury yields. An inversion of the curve is a classic recession signal.

All of the Dow's 30 blue-chip members and the 11 major S&P sectors were in the red. Leading the slide was a 3.4% drop in technology stocks. The defensive utilities and real estate indexes posted the smallest declines. Apple Inc slid 4.1% as data showed sales of smartphones in China tumbled by more than a third in January.

Last week, Wall Street's main indexes notched record highs, partly on optimism that the global economy would be able to snap back after an initial hit, supported by central banks. "It is not as though the numbers have changed dramatically but what has changed is the geography, which adds a new level of concern," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities in New York.

"What the market is trying to predict here is how large will this get globally, and when will it start to peak." China-exposed chipmakers slipped with the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index dropping 4%, while concerns about growing travel curbs dragged the NYSE Arca Airline Index down 6%.

The benchmark S&P 500 fell below its 50-day moving average and the blue-chip Dow slipped below its 100-day moving average, all closely watched indicators of momentum. The CBOE Volatility Index, a gauge of investor anxiety, jumped to a six-month high.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 815.31 points, or 2.81%, at 28,177.10, the S&P 500 was down 89.94 points, or 2.69%, at 3,247.81. The Nasdaq Composite was down 306.59 points, or 3.20%, at 9,270.01. Health insurers such as UnitedHealth Group Inc and Cigna Corp dropped nearly 7% as Bernie Sanders, who backs the elimination of private health insurance, strengthened his position for the Democratic presidential nomination with a victory in the Nevada caucuses.

In a rare bright spot, Gilead Sciences Inc, whose antiviral remdesivir has shown promise in monkeys infected by a related coronavirus, rose 4.5%. Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 6.19-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 7.25-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded seven new 52-week highs and 20 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 13 new highs and 125 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Ferrari say engine testing failure is no cause for concern

Ferrari have got to the bottom of Sebastian Vettels engine problem at the first pre-season Formula One test in Spain last week and are not worried about it, the team said on Monday. The Italians said the engine had been stripped and checked...

Chandrababu Naidu takes out 'Praja Chaitanya Yatra' in Chittoor

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu held Praja Chaitanya Yatra at Buduguru village in Santipuram Mandal of Chittoor district on Monday. During the yatra, he slammed the ruling party and said that YSRCP leaders are trying to spread rowdyism like P...

Virus pushes beyond Asia, taking aim at Europe, Mideast

The new virus took aim at a broadening swath of the globe Monday, with officials in Europe and the Middle East scrambling to limit the spread of an outbreak that showed signs of stabilizing at its Chinese epicenter but posed new threats far...

Rangers: Kreider re-signed, two hurt in car crash

New York Rangers president John Davidson announced Monday that forward Chris Kreiders contract had been extended and that two players were injured in a car accident. Kreider, 28, was in the final season of a four-year contract and would hav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020