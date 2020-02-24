Dharmendra Pradhan chairs meeting on Steel Cluster Development

Meeting of the Consultative Committee of the Members of Parliament for the Ministry of Steel was held here today. The Minister of Steel and Petroleum & Natural Gas Shri Dharmendra Pradhan chaired the meeting on "Steel Cluster Development". Minister of State for Steel Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste and Honourable MPs- S/Shri Vijay Baghel, Chandra Prakash Choudhary, Janardan Singh Sigriwal, Bidyut Baran Mahato, Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Satish Chandra Dubey, and Narendra Kumar Swain also took part in the meeting.

Welcoming the members, Shri Pradhan said that Steel has been playing an important role in the industrial development of India, as it is a key input for critical sectors such as infrastructure, construction, and automobile. Indian Steel capacity has steadily grown to 142 MTPA, with the country becoming the world's second-largest producer of steel. Total steel consumption is expected to nearly 160 MTPA by 2024-25, and the Government is promoting domestic production and consumption of steel. The Secondary Steel producers contribute about 55% of the total steel production, and it also contributes significantly to employment generation across the value chain.

Shri Pradhan said that globally, the steel industry has thrived in a cluster model, as they enhance the competitiveness of these units. He said that the Central Government is keen to facilitate the creation of new steel clusters in line with the global benchmarks, and establish the right institutional mechanism to systemize the existing clusters. ShriPradhan said that draft policy for the development of steel clusters in India prepared by the Ministry of Steel is an endeavor to help resolve the existing challenges faced by the steel units and unlock their growth potential.

The Policy will take into account the role and responsibilities of various stakeholders, particularly the State Governments, Industry and the people.

Hon'ble MPs made many important suggestions regarding the Steel sector, and particularly about the Cluster Policy.

(With Inputs from PIB)

