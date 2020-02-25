Left Menu
Development News Edition

UBCO unveils innovative new Electric Trail Bike

Pairing the power of a motocross bike with the agility of a mountain bike, the FRX1 is a high-performance, light-weight trail bike designed specifically for off-road riding - and brings UBCO closer to delivering its complete product platform.

UBCO unveils innovative new Electric Trail Bike
UBCO co-founder and CEO Timothy Allan says, “The FRX1 Trail Bike adds to the existing 2x2 Utility Bike and the incoming KXH portable Power Supply. Our goal is to deliver the world’s first full Off-Road Electric Vehicle Platform.” Image Credit: Flickr

Kiwi Utility Electric Vehicle (UEV) company, UBCO, has unveiled the innovative new Electric Trail Bike (FRX1). It has also launched a public capital raise of up to NZ$2m to drive further growth in product, inventory and market development, via online investment platform Snowball Effect.

Pairing the power of a motocross bike with the agility of a mountain bike, the FRX1 is a high-performance, light-weight trail bike designed specifically for off-road riding - and brings UBCO closer to delivering its complete product platform.

UBCO co-founder and CEO Timothy Allan says, "The FRX1 Trail Bike adds to the existing 2x2 Utility Bike and the incoming KXH portable Power Supply. Our goal is to deliver the world's first full Off-Road Electric Vehicle Platform."

Founded in 2015, the Tauranga-based company is developing a complete product platform, combining a range of two and four-wheel electric vehicles, with three enabling products and services: Portable Power, Accessories and Subscription Software (SaaS).

UBCO first experienced success in 2016 with the launch of the world's first electric-powered two-wheel-drive motorcycle, designed for off-road use in farming, followed by tourism, conservation and a range of other applications. It later released an upgraded dual-purpose model in response to demand for a road-legal version, which expanded its use into recreational and urban environments.

The unique design, functionality, safety, and sustainability of its innovative products helped fuel UBCO's successful entrance to the Australian, US and European individual and commercial fleet markets - including Agriculture, Tourism, Conservation, Food Delivery, and Postal Delivery, among others.

Having sold over 1,000 units since launch, and now working with over 120 dealers globally, export sales currently account for 70 percent of Global Revenue – with US sales achieving 50 percent of this. The company is forecasting a jump revenue of NZ$12.1m in FY20-21 with the introduction of new products, including the 5th generation 2x2, Portable Power and the FRX1.

UBCO plans to use the capital it raises to increase its market share in three territories (North America, Europe, and Australasia) coupled with further progressing its research and development (R&D), customer acquisition and production capabilities.

In 2019, UBCO secured NZ$5.6m through Snowball Effect investors and Venture Capital fund GD1.

Snowball Effect co-founder and CEO Simeon Burnett adds, "UBCO is a Kiwi success story, having pioneered a world-leading position with its technology and customer focussed approach. For many investors, this is an appealing offer - especially for those looking to invest in more sustainable technologies."

Pre-orders for the new FRX1 are now available and scheduled for market delivery in mid-2020.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

VP Naidu exhorts universities to again strive to make India knowledge hub

Microsoft's new initiative to support B2B SaaS startups in India

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-Ledecky still 400 free favourite for Tokyo, says Titmus

Australias Ariarne Titmus says Katie Ledecky is 100 still favourite to win the 400 metres freestyle gold at the Tokyo Olympics despite upsetting the American world record holder at Gwangju last year. The teenager ended Ledeckys six-year unb...

UPDATE 12-Weinstein found guilty of sexual assault, rape, in victory for #MeToo movement

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein was convicted of sexual assault and rape in a New York court on Monday and taken off to jail in handcuffs, a victory for the MeToo movement that inspired women to publicly accuse powerful men of miscon...

Embiid pours in career-best 49 as 76ers down Hawks

Joel Embiid scored a career-high 49 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lift the host Philadelphia 76ers past the Atlanta Hawks 129-112 on Monday. Embiid produced 22 points in the fourth quarter and shot 14 of 15 overall from the free-throw l...

Division in their sights, McDavid's Oilers take aim at Ducks

Connor McDavid has returned to the Edmonton Oilers, and if his first game back on the ice in three is any indication, a run at the Pacific Division title is well underway. In second place in the division, the Oilers head to Anaheim on Tuesd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020