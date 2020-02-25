Westpac NZ makes changes to Executive Team for improving products

Westpac NZ has made a number of changes to its Executive Team as part of a continued focus on improving products and processes to better serve its customers.

The changes will help Westpac NZ serve the evolving needs of New Zealanders and succeed in a competitive business environment, says Chief Executive David McLean.

"We are fortunate to have a high quality and cohesive executive team that has been stable for a long time, and we're taking this opportunity to refresh some of their roles and responsibilities," he says.

"These changes will help us continue our mission of achieving great customer outcomes, improving and streamlining our products and services, and keeping the bank strong, with quality deposits and lending."

Two new recruits join the leadership team and several other of Westpac's senior executives have taken on changing roles.

Andrew Henderson has joined the bank as Chief Information Officer and is responsible for key technology functions including engineering, architecture, IT risk and maintaining tech standards and disciplines.

"Andrew is a Hawke's Bay boy and we've lured him home to New Zealand after 16 years overseas in senior technology roles at ING and JPMorgan Chase," Mr. McLean says.

"We are very pleased to have someone of the caliber of Andrew, who has been working at the cutting edge of best practice technology in global banks, bringing that expertise back to Westpac New Zealand."

Marc Figgins has accepted a role as the new General Manager of Human Resources and comes to Westpac NZ from Air New Zealand, where he has worked most recently as the General Manager of People for Revenue and Operations.

"We have a significant focus on human-centric design and adopting new ways of working that support the potential of our people, in the context of a rapidly changing future of work. This is an area that Marc is passionate about, so we look forward to him bringing this to Westpac," Mr. McLean says.

The appointments of Andrew Henderson and Marc Figgins are subject to the Reserve Bank of New Zealand having no objections.

