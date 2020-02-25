Eye Level Opens a Second Learning Centre in Madurai

NEW DELHI, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the leading global education service providers, Eye Level has opened its 2nd centre in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. Mr. Govind opened the 1st franchise centre in the city, at SS Colony, in December 2018. Through word-of-mouth referrals, his centre quickly became popular among parents looking for an environment where a child's academic foundation could be strengthened through a one-on-one approach. The 2nd centre is being launched to meet the growing demand for similar centres with this unique curriculum.

After-school centres have gained popularity in India, with educators creating tailored curricula for strengthening children's fundamentals in subjects like Math and English.

The 2018 General Education Census, involving 20,000 teachers and students globally, found that India has the highest number of students taking extra classes and participating in extra-curricular activities. The study also highlighted the rapid evolution of teaching methods in India, with a marked shift from rote-learning to overall development, so that children can be successful in their professional and personal lives.

This has driven the growth of after-school activity centres, where students gain quality knowledge and understand practical applications of the concepts they learn.

Eye Level sets itself apart with its focus on making learning enjoyable and interesting. Over two million children in 20 countries have benefited from Eye Level, which is based on valuing every child's learning potential. The curriculum stresses on cultivating self-directed learning habits.

With a one-on-one coaching and small step approach, students get personalized support from instructors to gain a keen understanding of concepts and develop the right study habits. This encourages children to develop a strong sense of responsibility. This is further enhanced through a fun learning environment, based on online and offline learning resources. Students develop critical thinking and problem-solving abilities through booklets, interactive games and instant feedback. This way, even subjects that seem difficult or are feared by many, such as mathematics, become enjoyable.

Eye Level is the global leader in Math and English education. We understand that academic achievement is at the forefront of parents' priorities and believe that every child has the power to reach their true potential. With the opening of the new Madurai centre, we aim to get one step closer to our goal of helping children make the most of their strengths and overcome education-related anxiety.

