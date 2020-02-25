Left Menu
Development News Edition

Crude oil futures up on spot demand, global cues

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 12:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 12:41 IST
Crude oil futures up on spot demand, global cues

Crude oil prices on Tuesday edged up by Rs 70 to Rs 3,732 per barrel as speculators increased their holdings driven by firm trend overseas. Analysts said raising of bets by participants kept crude prices higher in futures trade here.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for delivery in March traded higher by Rs 70, or 1.91 per cent, to Rs 3,732 per barrel in 45,390 lots. Crude oil for April delivery was up by Rs 69, or 1.87 per cent, to Rs 3,758 per barrel with an open interest of 717 lots.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate was trading higher by 0.45 per cent at USD 51.66 per barrel. Meanwhile Brent crude, the international benchmark, edged higher by 0.50 per cent to USD 56.58 per barrel in New York.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

VP Naidu exhorts universities to again strive to make India knowledge hub

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Australia's Hewitt says ATP Cup success put ITF under pressure

Former world number one Lleyton Hewitt says the success of the inaugural ATP Cup in January has put the International Tennis Federation ITF under pressure over its revamped Davis Cup. The team-based ATP Cup, organized by the mens tour and T...

Bihar government has written to Centre seeking omission of contentious clauses from NPR forms: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to state assembly.

Bihar government has written to Centre seeking omission of contentious clauses from NPR forms Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to state assembly....

UPDATE 1-OPEC+ countries should not be complacent about coronavirus - Saudi energy min

Saudis Arabias Minister of Energy, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, said on Tuesday that OPEC countries should not be complacent about the coronavirus.Everything serious requires attendance, he told reporters on the sidelines of an industry con...

Armenia's ousted president stands trial on graft charges

Yerevan Armenia, Feb 25 AFP Former Armenian president Serzh Sarkisian on Tuesday goes on trial charged with corruption, nearly two years after he was ousted from power by a popular uprising following a decade in office. Sarkisian, who domin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020