European shares steady as selling pressure eases
European shares bounced back on Tuesday after recording their worst losses since June 2016 in the previous session, with investors assessing the economic hit of a coronavirus outbreak that has spread far beyond China.
Markets across the globe attempted to stabilize, with the pan-European STOXX 600 index rising 0.6%. After a 5.4% tumble on Monday, Milan-listed shares rose 0.6%. Italy is struggling with the worst flare-up of coronavirus cases in Europe, with 220 cases reported and seven dead.
Airline stocks, which took the biggest hit on Monday, edged higher. Lufthansa, EasyJet, and Ryanair rose between 0.6% and 1.4%. Prudential Plc rose 2.9% after hedge fund Third Point LLC amassed a more than $2 billion stake and called on the British insurer to split into two companies.
