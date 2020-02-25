Cibil ropes in HDFC Bank's Rajesh Kumar as MD, CEO

TransUnion Cibil, the largest credit information bureau, on Tuesday appointed Rajesh Kumar of HDFC Bank as its new managing director and chief executive. Kumar succeeds Satish Pillai who has moved to become the president of Asia region business of the US-based company.

Prior to joining Cibil, Kumar was the group head for retail credit and risk at HDFC Bank. With two decades of experience at HDFC Bank, he helped the second largest bank grow its retail lending book to USD 50 billion, leading a team of more than 3,000 officers. In his role as the MD and chief executive, Kumar will be responsible for steering Cibil India's business into the next phase by ensuring it continues to support the domestic finance industry and consumers.

Speaking on Kumar's appointment, Pillai said, "Kumar brings vital leadership and expertise to our business. His deep rooted experience in helping build one of the most successful retail credit business at HDFC Bank gives him great insight into better serving our clients and driving growth of our credit information infrastructure, insights, products and solutions for the benefit of all." PTI BEN MR MR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.