Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jan records PE investments worth USD 2.5 bn: Report

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 17:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 17:25 IST
Jan records PE investments worth USD 2.5 bn: Report

Private equity and venture capital (PE/VC) inflows started 2020 on a strong note as the month of January recorded investments worth USD 2.5 billion up 34 per cent over the year-ago period, a report said on Tuesday. According to the IVCA-EY monthly PE/VC roundup, PE/VC investments in January 2020 (USD 2.5 billion) were 34 per cent higher than the value recorded in January 2019 (USD 1.9 billion) and 41 per cent lower compared to December 2019 (USD 4.3 billion).

In terms of number of PE/VC investments January 2020 was at par with January 2019. "After a record setting 2019, PE/VC investments in 2020 are off to a good start with investments worth USD 2.5 billion recorded in January 2020. Infrastructure sector continues to play a big role in this growth, accounting for 36 per cent of all PE/VC investments during the month," said Vivek Soni, Partner and National Leader - Private Equity Services, EY.

Credit investments are also a fast-emerging asset class for PE/VC as investors cherry picked stressed opportunities thrown up by companies that need support to prevent going into National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). With a more enabling regulatory and policy framework in place, credit investments witnessed a good start in January 2020, the report said.

There were five large deals (value greater than USD 100 million) worth USD 1.4 billion in January 2020 compared to four deals worth USD 1.1 billion last year. The largest deal announced in January saw Goldman Sachs and Varde Partners take over the debt of RattanIndia Power Limited for USD 566 million followed by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), Allianz Capital Partners and Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System’s (OMERS’) USD 246 million investment in IndInfravit Trust.

From a sector point of view, infrastructure sector (USD 898 million across five deals) was the top sector in January 2020, followed by financial services (USD 531 million across 14 deals) and e-commerce (USD 264 million across nine deals). The report further noted that January 2020 recorded 12 exits worth USD 461 million, 39 per cent higher than the value of exits recorded in January 2019 (USD 331 million) but 47 per cent lower than December 2019 (USD 864 million).

The largest exit in January 2020 saw Nexus India Capital Advisors, Jungle Ventures and Naspers sell their combined stake in Paysense Services India Private Limited to PayU Corporate for USD 293 million.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

4 nabbed, gold worth Rs 1.38 crore seized by DRI in Hyderabad

Officials of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence DRI Hyderabad Zonal Unit have seized Rs 1.38 crore worth smuggled gold and arrested four accused persons under provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. According to DRI officials, acting on the b...

Bangladesh's biggest zoo calls time on elephant rides

Dhaka, Feb 25 AFP Bangladeshs biggest zoo has called time on elephant rides following a long-running campaign by activists. The ban was quietly introduced last month, Dhaka zoo curator Nurul Islam told AFP, adding it would never been lifte...

We are pretty close to it: Trump on US-Taliban peace deal.

We are pretty close to it Trump on US-Taliban peace deal....

'Do not fail this country', rise above partisan politics to restore peace: Cong to PM Modi and Kejriwal

Condemning the violence in Delhi, the Congress on Tuesday demanded that the Prime Minister, the Home Minister and the Chief Minister of Delhi come forward to ensure peace and maintain brotherhood while rising above partisan politics. This i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020