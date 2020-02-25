Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pralhad Joshi directs officials of NALCO to ramp up production

Union Minister of Coal and Mines also visited Panchpatmali bauxite mine located in the Koraput district, the largest bauxite mine in Asia, having a bauxite deposit of approx. 310 million tonnes.

Pralhad Joshi directs officials of NALCO to ramp up production
He also praised NALCO for achieving capacity utilization in the midst of challenges arising out of operating in a remote location. Image Credit: Twitter(@JoshiPralhad)

Union Minister of Coal and Mines, Shri Pralhad Joshi laid the foundation stone of Crusher and Conveyor System at NALCO's Mining & Refinery (M&R) Complex in Damanjodi, Odisha today. The System will cater to feed bauxite for the 5th stream of the Alumina Refinery of the company. The project is expected to be completed by April 2022 and would cost around Rs. 483 crores.

"We as a country aim to reach a $5 trillion economy by 2024 and I am sure NALCO will be a success story in this growth trajectory." Union Minister of Coal and Mines said while interacting with employees of NALCO at M&R Complex in Damanjodi after laying the foundation stone.

Referring that Odisha has about 51% of bauxite, 25% of coal and 34% of iron ore resources of the country apart from 96% of Chromite and 44% of Manganese resources, Shri Pralhad Joshi said: "Our Govt. has taken a number of steps to unlock the mining potential of mineral-rich States for the benefit of the country as well as the population residing in these areas." He also appreciated the State Government for supporting mining activities in the region and highlighted that it will help in boosting the economy and bringing development to the State.

Earlier on Monday, Shri Joshi had chaired a review meeting of NALCO at Visakhapatnam and directed the senior officials of the company to ramp up production to achieve the annual targets with paying due attention to safety. He expressed his happiness over NALCO becoming the world's cheapest producer of Bauxite & Alumina for the 4th consecutive year. He also praised NALCO for achieving capacity utilization in the midst of challenges arising out of operating in a remote location.

Union Minister of Coal and Mines also visited Panchpatmali bauxite mine located in the Koraput district, the largest bauxite mine in Asia, having a bauxite deposit of approx. 310 million tonnes.

National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) is a Navratna CPSE under the Ministry of Mines, Govt. of India. with its headquarters at Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The Company is one of the largest integrated Bauxite-Alumina-Aluminium- Power Complex in Asia. The company is listed on Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange. The Alumina Refinery provides alumina to the company's smelter at Angul and exports the balance alumina to overseas markets through Visakhapatnam Port. The present normative capacity of Alumina Refinery is 21 lakh MT per annum through 4 nos. of independent streams. The Refinery receives bauxite from its own captive Panchpatmali Bauxite Mines of the Eastern Ghats located 16 kms away through a special type of conveyor belt called Cable Belt. Coal is received from Mahanadi Coalfields Limited; Caustic Soda Lye is received through their Port Facilities and water from upstream of Kolab Reservoir which is located in the Koraput District.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Trump refuses to be drawn into CAA controversy; says up to India

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday steered clear of controversial issues, including the Citizenship Amendement Act, saying it is up to India and hopefully it is going to make the right decision for its people. Addressing a press conferenc...

Sebi fines Rs 7.5 lakh on Gold View Financial Services for fraudulent trading activities

Sebi has imposed a penalty of Rs 7.5 lakh on Gold View Financial Services Ltd for indulging in fraudulent trading in illiquid stock options on the BSE. After observing large-scale reversal of trades in the illiquid stock options segment, th...

Delhi HC directs CBSE to take a call over board exams in violence-hit Chandu Nagar

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE to make a decision on the board examination centre at a school in violence-hit Chandu Nagar area of the national capital. A bench of Justice Rajiv Shakda...

Kohli, Rahul named in Asia XI squad against World XI

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul were named in the Asia XI squad for the upcoming two-match T20I series against World XI, reported espncricinfo.com Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav also made to the Asia XI side for the T20 series in Dhaka.While ann...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020