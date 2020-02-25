Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt should stop issuing further licence for import of palmolien: SEA

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 17:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 17:50 IST
Govt should stop issuing further licence for import of palmolien: SEA

Edible oil industry on Tuesday urged the government to stop issuing further licences for the import of palmolien, warning that it would further depress local prices ahead of the arrival of massive mustard seed crop. In a representation to the Commerce Ministry, Solvent Extractors Association of India (SEA) President Atul Chaturvedi noted that the government banned import of RBD Palmolein a month back to check excessive imports but media reports said that the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has issued licences for the import of 11 lakh tonnes of palmolien.

"We are dismayed at this action which has the potential of destroying palm refining industry in the country. This is contrary to our PM's vision of Make in India," he added. The industry appealed to the Commerce Ministry to stop issuing further licences to safeguard the interest of domestic vegetable oil refining industry and mustard farmers.

Chaturvedia further said that there is no shortage of RBD Palmolein or edible oils in the country and also edible oil prices in international as well as domestic markets are showing downward trend in the last one-and-a-half months. With a massive mustard crop ready for harvesting, import of palmolien will have a great dampening effect on prices of domestic oilseeds and oils, he said

He also expressed concern that it may result in mustard selling below minimum support price (MSP) and once again government's nodal agency NAFED getting saddled with huge stocks. According to the SEA, Indonesia has great advantage to push RBD Palmoelin to India as it is cheaper than crude palm oil (CPO), at present, with higher levy on CPO at USD 50 per tonne and lower duty on RBD Palmoelin at USD 30 per tonne.

Further, India’s duty difference between CPO and RBD Palmolein being only 7.5 per cent will open the flood gates for import of RBD Palmolein which was seen during last year from January to September 2019 when the duty difference was just 5 per cent for import from Malaysia, it said. "This will also have serious impact on domestic refining industry and capacity utilizations will go down," SEA said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Around 60 people were injured when car drove into German carnival - police

Around 60 people were injured when a car ploughed into a carnival parade in the German town of Volkmarsen, a police spokeswoman said on Tuesday.Local news programme Hessenschau had first cited that number from police.The police spokeswoman ...

Trump refuses to be drawn into CAA controversy; says up to India

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday steered clear of controversial issues, including the Citizenship Amendement Act, saying it is up to India and hopefully it is going to make the right decision for its people. Addressing a press conferenc...

Sebi fines Rs 7.5 lakh on Gold View Financial Services for fraudulent trading activities

Sebi has imposed a penalty of Rs 7.5 lakh on Gold View Financial Services Ltd for indulging in fraudulent trading in illiquid stock options on the BSE. After observing large-scale reversal of trades in the illiquid stock options segment, th...

Delhi HC directs CBSE to take a call over board exams in violence-hit Chandu Nagar

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE to make a decision on the board examination centre at a school in violence-hit Chandu Nagar area of the national capital. A bench of Justice Rajiv Shakda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020