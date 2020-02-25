Left Menu
Hyundai to pass BS-VI upgrading cost to consumers in phases

  PTI
  Kolkata
  Updated: 25-02-2020 18:56 IST
  • Created: 25-02-2020 18:56 IST
As the auto sector moves on the slow lane, Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Tuesday said it is not

planning to pass to customers the total incremental cost incurred in switching to Bharat Stage VI emission standard,

but will do it in phases. The BS-VI emission norm would come into force from

April 1 across the country and new cars cannot be sold unless they are compliant to the new standard.

"As of now, we will not pass the total cost incurred to upgrade to BS-VI immediately to the consumers. It will be

gradual," Hyundai India national sales head Vikash Jain told PTI when asked whether the company will pass the cost or

absorb it, given the market condition. He said on an average, the automaker will incur an

additional cost of Rs 15,000-20,000 for petrol cars and Rs 35,000-40,000 for diesel vehicles to upgrade to new emission

norms. The Korean auto major also expects that the second

half of 2020 will be far better. "In 2020, the auto sector is expected to remain

flattish to low rate of growth of 2-3 per cent," Jain said. Speaking on the sidelines of the inauguration of 7th

dealership in city-- Gajraj Hyundai, Jain said Kolkata has a strong brand recall and commands about 19.4 per cent

marketshare against 17.3 per cent country-wide for Hyundai. Jain said to counter the degrowth, the company will

bring in new launches and upgrades. "We have introduced new Aura which has seen a lot of

traction in demand. The new Creta will also be launched soon," Jain said without elaborating.

