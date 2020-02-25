Maha govt will give bank guarantee for tur procurement: Ajit

The Maharashtra government will give a bank guarantee of Rs 200 crore for the procurement of

tur (red gram) dal from farmers this season, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said here on Tuesday.

Pawar held a meeting of officials of the agriculture and cooperation departments for review of tur production and

procurement. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, he said the

government will give a guarantee of Rs 200 crore for the state marketing federation so that it could raise funds for tur

procurement. The proposal for this would be submitted to the state

cabinet, he added. There are 317 tur procurement centers in the state,

Pawar, who also holds the finance portfolio, said. He asked officials to ensure that farmers don't face

any problems in selling their produce at procurement centers and there are enough godowns for storage.

The entire tur production should be procured from the farmers who have registered themselves with the government,

Pawar said. As many as 3.15 lakh farmers have registered for tur

procurement which began from February 1. The state government is aiming to procure 2.24 lakh

tonnes of tur this season.

