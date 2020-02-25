Aussie delegation explores opportunity in mining

A 16-member business delegation from Down Under is currently in the city as a part of

Australia-India Business Exchange 2020 and exploring collaboration opportunities in the mining industry of Eastern

India, officials said. The government last year allowed 100 per cent foreign

investment in coal mining. Coal India Ltd also seeks to ramp up production to one

billion tonnes by 2024 advancing the target by two years offering greater opportunities for mining technology and

equipment companies. Coinciding with the visit of the Australian

delegation, a panel discussion titled "India's mining industry Targets, Reforms and Roadmaps" was organised by the

Australian Trade and Investment Commission.

