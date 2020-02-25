Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tata Sons chief meets telecom minister amid AGR crisis

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 21:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 21:15 IST
Tata Sons chief meets telecom minister amid AGR crisis

Amid the ongoing AGR crisis, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Tuesday met Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, even as an official said the telecom ministry is prepared to issue a notice to Tatas for paying only part of its dues as full and final settlement. Emerging from the meeting which lasted for over 30 minutes, Chandrasekaran declined to comment on the details of his discussion.

The crucial meeting comes at a time when the government is looking to issue a detailed notice to Tatas for paying only Rs 2,197 crore as full and final settlement against government's calculation of Rs 14,000 crore. A senior government official said that the telecom department is not convinced with the company's dues assessment.

A notice will be sent to the company in a day or two questioning the company's AGR calculation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Expelled WSJ China journalist stuck in virus epicentre

Beijing, Feb 25 AFP A Wall Street Journal reporter will remain in the locked-down Chinese city at the centre of the new coronavirus outbreak despite being ordered to leave the country, authorities said Tuesday. Three journalists had their ...

UPDATE 2-Goldman, Citi among banks curbing Italy trips over coronavirus fears - sources

Goldman Sachs, Citigroup Inc, Credit Suisse and other investment banks have curbed trips to Italy amid fears that the coronavirus outbreak across the north of the country could quickly spread across Europe, sources said. Lazard, BNP Paribas...

India, Australia agree to consider reviving talks for FTA

India and Australia on Tuesday agreed to consider reviving stalled negotiations on the proposed free trade agreement FTA, an official statement said. The matter was discussed in a Joint Ministerial Commission meeting between India and Austr...

Minister inaugurates new building of groundwater research body

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday inaugurated the newlyconstructed building of a national groundwater research institute in Nava Raipur, the upcoming capital city ofChhattisgarh near here. Shekhawat inaugurated t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020