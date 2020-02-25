Left Menu
JPMorgan restricts Italy business travel on coronavirus concern

  • Updated: 26-02-2020 02:42 IST
  • Created: 25-02-2020 23:23 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

JPMorgan has restricted business travel to and from Italy to prevent the spread of coronavirus, according to a memo sent to EMEA employees and seen by Reuters. The Wall Street bank said all trips to Italy would require line management approval.

It also said that staff based across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) who had returned from northern Italy in the last 14 days and had displayed flu-like symptoms would need to work from home. Those who had no symptoms but had visited the 12 impacted municipalities in northern Italy also needed to work remotely for a fortnight, the memo said.

