Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Two Sanitation Workers Perish During Sewage Cleaning Operation in Noida

Two sanitation workers from West Bengal died allegedly after inhaling poisonous gases inside a sewage shaft at a house in Noida, police said on Saturday.The incident took place Friday evening when Nooni Mandal and Tapan Mandal were working at one Sumit Chawlas house in Sector 26.Both workers hailed from Malda district in West Bengal and lived in a slum in Sector 9, according to police.A person in Sector 26 had hired two persons for cleaning of the septic tank at his home.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 04-05-2024 13:24 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 13:24 IST
Tragic Loss: Two Sanitation Workers Perish During Sewage Cleaning Operation in Noida
  • Country:
  • India

Two sanitation workers from West Bengal died allegedly after inhaling poisonous gases inside a sewage shaft at a house in Noida, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place Friday evening when Nooni Mandal and Tapan Mandal were working at one Sumit Chawla's house in Sector 26.

Both workers hailed from Malda district in West Bengal and lived in a slum in Sector 9, according to police.

''A person in Sector 26 had hired two persons for cleaning of the septic tank at his home. Last night, while cleaning the tank, the duo became unconscious. They were taken to a hospital but did not survive,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Vidya Sagar Mishra said.

According to a police officer, the two had come to the house at 7 pm and had entered the shaft area to clean it.

A source told PTI that both men were taken to the hospital after 11.15 pm and were already dead when the doctors checked on them.

Police said they have inspected the incident location and have informed the victims' families.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird flu likely circulated in US cows for four months before diagnosis -paper; Novo Nordisk trims price for blockbuster obesity drug as competition heats up and more

Health News Roundup: Bird flu likely circulated in US cows for four months b...

 Global
2
HCLTech and Cisco Team Up to Offer Enhanced Wireless Connectivity with 'Pervasive Wireless Mobility as-a-Service'

HCLTech and Cisco Team Up to Offer Enhanced Wireless Connectivity with 'Perv...

 India
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks surge on tech boost; yen extends gains to cap wild week

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks surge on tech boost; yen extends gains to cap wi...

 Global
4
Air France, Lufthansa Group airlines part of EU greenwashing probe

Air France, Lufthansa Group airlines part of EU greenwashing probe

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024