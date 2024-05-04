Tragic Loss: Two Sanitation Workers Perish During Sewage Cleaning Operation in Noida
Two sanitation workers from West Bengal died allegedly after inhaling poisonous gases inside a sewage shaft at a house in Noida, police said on Saturday.The incident took place Friday evening when Nooni Mandal and Tapan Mandal were working at one Sumit Chawlas house in Sector 26.Both workers hailed from Malda district in West Bengal and lived in a slum in Sector 9, according to police.A person in Sector 26 had hired two persons for cleaning of the septic tank at his home.
Two sanitation workers from West Bengal died allegedly after inhaling poisonous gases inside a sewage shaft at a house in Noida, police said on Saturday.
The incident took place Friday evening when Nooni Mandal and Tapan Mandal were working at one Sumit Chawla's house in Sector 26.
Both workers hailed from Malda district in West Bengal and lived in a slum in Sector 9, according to police.
''A person in Sector 26 had hired two persons for cleaning of the septic tank at his home. Last night, while cleaning the tank, the duo became unconscious. They were taken to a hospital but did not survive,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Vidya Sagar Mishra said.
According to a police officer, the two had come to the house at 7 pm and had entered the shaft area to clean it.
A source told PTI that both men were taken to the hospital after 11.15 pm and were already dead when the doctors checked on them.
Police said they have inspected the incident location and have informed the victims' families.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
