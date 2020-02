BRIEF-JP Morgan Chase Forecasts Net Interest Income For 2020 Of $57 Bln Or More, For 2021 $60 Bln Or More

JPMorgan Chase & Co: * JP MORGAN CHASE FORECASTS NET INTEREST INCOME FOR 2020 OF $57 BILLION OR MORE, FOR 2021 $60 BILLION OR MORE

* JP MORGAN CHASE SETS $200 BILLION GREEN FINANCING TARGET OVER MULTIPLE YEARS, UP FROM $175 BILLION IN 2019 * JP MORGAN CHASE SETS MEDIUM-TERM RETURN ON TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY FORECAST AT 17%, UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS FORECAST

* JP MORGAN CHASE EXPECTS NET RESERVE BUILD IN 2020, PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY CARD ON GROWTH * JP MORGAN SETS 2020 NET CHARGE-OFF RATE AT $6 BILLION

* JP MORGAN FORECASTS MEDIUM TERM ROE OF 16% FOR ITS CORPORATE AND INVESTMENT BANK * JP MORGAN RAISES MEDIUM TERM ROE TO 25% FOR CONSUMER AND COMMUNITY BANKING

* JP MORGAN FORECASTS MEDIUM TERM ROE OF 18% FOR ITS COMMERCIAL BANKING * JP MORGAN RAISES MEDIUM TERM ROE TARGET TO 25% FOR ASSET AND WEALTH MANAGEMENT Source text: (http://bit.ly/390PyR1) Further company coverage:

