Bell Gully named finalist at Client Choice Awards 2020

Bell Gully is delighted to be named a finalist across three categories at the Client Choice Awards 2020. The firm is a finalist in Best Law & Related Services Firm ($50-$200m revenue), Best provider to Financial & Insurance Services and Best Value Firm.

The Client Choice Awards, which recognizes the professional services industry in New Zealand and Australia, is independently researched by Beaton and is based on clients voting in a range of criteria including quality, value for money, price, innovation, and performance.

Bell Gully chair Anna Buchly said nurturing client relationships and delivering quality service are key goals for the firm.

"We pride ourselves in the way we work with our clients. Regardless of the matter, our team is committed to providing value for money service which exceeds expectations and meets the needs of our clients," Anna said.

"To be named a finalist in three Client Choice Awards categories is a major honor and we thank our valued clients for their feedback."

Bell Gully extends congratulations to all finalists in the Client Choice Awards 2020. The winners will be announced on 19 March in Melbourne.

