SGO, an oilless bearing manufacturer in Korea, establishes a subsidiary in India as a gateway to India

SGO, a bearing manufacturer located in Incheon, Korea, announced that it has established a local subsidiary in India last year to meet the demand for its popular bearings in the Indian bearing market. SGO has already purchased 13,000m2 of land in Chennai, India and has decided to invest more than $4.5 million to set up bearing production facilities including foundry. By the second half of this year, SGO plans to produce and supply oilless bearings and bronze bars to Indian construction equipment companies, injection molding machine manufacturers, Korean auto parts manufacturers, as well as its worldwide customers.

SGO explained Indian construction equipment and injection molding machine companies using SGO's bearings had been asking SGO to open a local subsidiary for a more stable supply of SGO's bearings.

Founded in Korea in 2000, SGO has been specializing in design, development, and production of oilless bearings for use in industrial machines, molds, and automobile manufacturing. Oilless bearings allow machines to operate smoothly without lubricants. They are ideal for hydro-dam facilities and food manufacturing facilities, where the lubricants cannot be used. Branded as "Develon", SGO developed its patented multi-layer bearings that are a far more improved than the conventional bearings.

The types of oilless bearings SGO manufactures are as follows.

1. Develon bearings

• With an even distribution of solid lubricant, Develon bearings may be used for any direction of motion. • Owing to a lower heat expansion rate compared to general non-ferrous bearings, Develon bearings have a lower temperature change and a higher accuracy.

• Sintered bearing Layer: 1 ~ 1.2mm • Backing steel: KS SS400 / SM45C

2. Graphite Plugged Bearings

• Ideal for high-load and low-speed motion conditions, without an application of lubrication.

• Ideal for conditions where tolerance is not precise or working condition is rough. • Relatively resistant to inflow of foreign substances, corrosion and chemical environment.

SGO will participate in an exhibition in India to promote various types of oilless bearings manufactured by SGO.

The exhibition confirmed for participation this year is as follows.

• Bauma CONEXPO India 2020 (https://www.bcindia.com/en/)

• November 3-6, 2020

SGO said that SGO's promotion and marketing efforts for the globalization of bearings manufactured by SGO would continue in the coming years.

