Left Menu
Development News Edition

IIM Calcutta and TalentSprint to make marketing professionals AI-ready

The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM Calcutta) has announced an Advanced Programme in AI-Powered Marketing (APAIPM) to be offered in partnership with TalentSprint.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 13:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 13:24 IST
IIM Calcutta and TalentSprint to make marketing professionals AI-ready
TalentSprint. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Feb 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM Calcutta) has announced an Advanced Programme in AI-Powered Marketing (APAIPM) to be offered in partnership with TalentSprint. The programme will help marketing professionals transition into the world of Artificial Intelligence (AI). The programme will commence in May 2020.

Disruptions in technology have given marketing professionals an unprecedented ability to scale and personalize their campaigns through AI. A Salesforce report shows that the adoption of AI by marketing professionals has grown by 44 per cent since 2017. The growth of AI use cases is projected to rise by 257 per cent in the next two years. According to a recent PwC study, 72 per cent respondents viewed AI as a "business advantage"; however, research shows that 85 per cent of AI projects fail due to risk, confusion and lack of upskilling among marketing teams.

Therefore, there is a massive rise in demand for marketing professionals who can use AI and Machine Learning to amplify marketing yield and transform the customer experience. The programme will be delivered in a hybrid executive format with onsite visits to the IIM Calcutta campus and live online sessions via the TalentSprint digital platform.

The curriculum will include data-driven marketing decisions, AI and ML using R, digital and social media marketing, AI and ML applications in marketing, and futuristic marketing. "Today, marketing professionals are exploring a long list of use-cases using AI including personalised customer journeys, dynamic landing pages, programmatic media buying, automated social interactions and improved customer segmentation. IIM Calcutta with its acknowledged expertise in analytics, marketing and information technology is pleased to partner with TalentSprint to offer this cutting-edge programme for the marketing professionals of tomorrow", said Prof Saravana Jaikumar, Co-Programme Director.

"AI is transforming every sector and marketing is no exception. AI-powered marketing has been gaining more attention because of its potential to offer unprecedented data-driven insights. We are delighted to partner with IIM Calcutta to bring this world-class programme to the market. With its innovative curriculum and networking opportunities, it will serve as a major launch-pad for future marketing professionals", said Dr Santanu Paul, Co-Founder and CEO of TalentSprint. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

HC says DGCA ought not to have certified action of airlines other than Indigo to ban comedian Kunal Kamra from flying without inquiry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

S.Korea reports 115 more coronavirus cases, brings total to 1,261 - KCDC

South Korea reported another 115 coronavirus cases on Wednesday afternoon, bringing its total tally to 1,261, according to Koreas Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.KCDC reported another 169 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday mornin...

Burundi government says it kills at least 22 in pre-election violence

The Burundi government said on Tuesday it had killed at least 22 wrongdoers in the hills overlooking the main city Bujumbura since last week, in what it described as violence linked to a presidential election scheduled for May. The authorit...

GMR Group gets Rs 5,248 crore from Groupe ADP

GMR Group said on Wednesday it has received Rs 5,248 crore towards the first tranche of payment from Groupe ADP. The end utilisation of monies has been mainly for corporate debt reduction. Further, the GMR Group has provided an exit to the ...

Five dead, three missing after Jakarta floods

Five people were killed, three more are missing and thousands are unable to return to their waterlogged homes after floods submerged parts of Indonesias capital, officials said on Wednesday. The muddy deluge inundated the presidential pala...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020