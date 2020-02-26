IIM Calcutta and TalentSprint to make marketing professionals AI-ready

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Feb 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM Calcutta) has announced an Advanced Programme in AI-Powered Marketing (APAIPM) to be offered in partnership with TalentSprint. The programme will help marketing professionals transition into the world of Artificial Intelligence (AI). The programme will commence in May 2020.

Disruptions in technology have given marketing professionals an unprecedented ability to scale and personalize their campaigns through AI. A Salesforce report shows that the adoption of AI by marketing professionals has grown by 44 per cent since 2017. The growth of AI use cases is projected to rise by 257 per cent in the next two years. According to a recent PwC study, 72 per cent respondents viewed AI as a "business advantage"; however, research shows that 85 per cent of AI projects fail due to risk, confusion and lack of upskilling among marketing teams.

Therefore, there is a massive rise in demand for marketing professionals who can use AI and Machine Learning to amplify marketing yield and transform the customer experience. The programme will be delivered in a hybrid executive format with onsite visits to the IIM Calcutta campus and live online sessions via the TalentSprint digital platform.

The curriculum will include data-driven marketing decisions, AI and ML using R, digital and social media marketing, AI and ML applications in marketing, and futuristic marketing. "Today, marketing professionals are exploring a long list of use-cases using AI including personalised customer journeys, dynamic landing pages, programmatic media buying, automated social interactions and improved customer segmentation. IIM Calcutta with its acknowledged expertise in analytics, marketing and information technology is pleased to partner with TalentSprint to offer this cutting-edge programme for the marketing professionals of tomorrow", said Prof Saravana Jaikumar, Co-Programme Director.

"AI is transforming every sector and marketing is no exception. AI-powered marketing has been gaining more attention because of its potential to offer unprecedented data-driven insights. We are delighted to partner with IIM Calcutta to bring this world-class programme to the market. With its innovative curriculum and networking opportunities, it will serve as a major launch-pad for future marketing professionals", said Dr Santanu Paul, Co-Founder and CEO of TalentSprint. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.